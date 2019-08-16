Los Angeles Lakers: 3 Centers that the Lakers could sign following DeMarcus Cousins' latest injury setback

Could Dwight Howard return to the Los Angeles Lakers?

Back in July, the Los Angeles Lakers signed DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year $3.5 million contract. The four-time All-Star appeared destined to become one of the biggest steals of the summer, however, multiple reports have suggested that Cousins could now miss the entire 2019-20 season after suffering a torn ACL during practice.

The injury is yet another cruel blow to the 29-year-old, who missed more than 12 months after tearing his Achilles in January 2018 and was subsequently ruled out of most of the 2019 postseason due to a torn quad. Cousins' injury also points out depth issues of the Lakers, who now only have JaVale McGee and Anthony Davis to call upon at the five.

Additionally, with Davis likely to spend more time at the four than five, it appears that the Lakers will explore signing a new big in the coming weeks. So, here are three centers that Los Angeles could target following Cousins' devastating injury.

#3 Marcin Gortat

Marcin Gortat spent the 18-19 season with the Lakers' closest rivals

Marcin Gortat has failed to adapt his game to the modern NBA, although the Polish center remains a reliable performer who adds steel at both ends of the court. The 35-year-old has not played since being released by the Clippers back in February, but was a regular starter during his 43-game spell with the team, averaging 5 0 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

The veteran would provide the Lakers with someone that could step into the starting when required, while mostly contributing a solid 10 minutes from the reserve unit. Up until this point, Gortat has attracted little interest in free agency, and the Lakers should have a free run at convincing him to return to Staples Centre.

