Los Angeles Lakers: 3 Players that need to step up for the Lakers this season

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 42 // 29 Aug 2019, 04:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alex Caruso is among the players that the Lakers need to have a big season

The Los Angeles Lakers will enter the 2019-20 season among the favorites to take home the title, although there are still some concerns surrounding the franchise.

NBA executives are split on how well the Lakers reacted to missing out on Kawhi Leonard, while DeMarcus Cousins' potentially season-ending injury will also have a huge impact on the franchise going forward.

The lack of a dependable third star could also have serious implications, and Frank Vogel will need each member of his roster to step up.

Nevertheless, the 19-20 season will be especially big for particular individuals, and here are three members of the Lakers roster that must have significant seasons.

#3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has yet to make much of an impact for the Los Angeles Lakers

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2013 draft by the Detroit Pistons and the Georgia native overcame a rough first season in the league to establish himself as one of his team's best performers.

Following the best season of his career during the 16-17 campaign, Caldwell-Pope signed a one-year, $18 million contract with the Lakers. His first season in the Purple and Gold was solid if not spectacular, averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, although after returning last summer, Caldwell-Pope managed just 24.8 minutes per game.

Nevertheless, Luke Walton's departure proved to be beneficial, and the 26-year-old recently signed a new two year $16 million contract. After two years of failing to live up to the expectations, the Lakers will be expecting Caldwell-Pope to make a strong start to the season and the shooting guard must continue to improve his perimeter shooting.

A starting spot is unlikely, although an in-form Caldwell-Pope could ensure some excellent production from the bench.

1 / 3 NEXT