L.A. Lakers: 3 Players that the Los Angeles Lakers should avoid this summer

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 335 // 03 Jul 2019, 04:42 IST

J.R. Smith is among the players that the Lakers are believed to be considering signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have already completed a blockbuster deal for Anthony Davis, and the team also remains hopeful of completing a deal for Kawhi Leonard.

However, with Leonard's arrival far from assured, the Lakers are known to be considering a number of other targets, and free-agent additions also appear imminent due to Los Angeles' insufficient roster depth.

Nevertheless, not every name being linked with the Lakers looks to be a good fit, and here are three players that the Lakers should avoid making a move for.

#3 J.R. Smith

J.R. Smith has not played a single minute of basketball since November

LeBron James spent four seasons playing with J.R. Smith in Cleveland with the Cavs, and it is believed that the King wants to reunite with his former teammate in Los Angeles.

Since LeBron arrived in the West last summer, Smith has played just 11 times for the Cavs, and it is believed that Cleveland is willing to waive the veteran's contract after failing to find a trade partner.

Due to James' substantial pull in Los Angeles, the Lakers have been touted as Smith's most likely destination, but it is hard to envision how the guard would improve the Lakers.

In his limited time on the court last season, Smith averaged just 6.7 points and 1.9 assists per contest, also shooting under 35% from the field. The veteran is also known for his off-the-court issues, and his current exodus from the Cavs was the result of Smith publicly expressing his desire to be traded while also scrutinizing the direction of the franchise.

With Smith no longer in his prime, the negatives of bringing him in simply outweigh the positives, and the Lakers should steer clear.

