Los Angeles Lakers: Assessing the worst 3 contracts on the roster

JaVale McGee signed a new two-year deal earlier this summer

The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for a huge season. The team is coming off a yet another disappointing season that failed to produce playoff basketball, although the superstar pairing of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has raised expectations to historic levels ahead of the new campaign.

While the individual performances of James and Davis will be vital to the Lakers' chances of success, the organization is also hoping other members of a new-look roster can step up. After losing Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Lance Stephenson, and Reggie Bullock, the Lakers were forced to fill out a depleted roster during the postseason, and plenty of significant contracts were handed out.

However, while the Lakers did a good job rounding out their roster, not every deal appears to be a home run, and here we will examine the three worst contracts on the Los Angeles roster.

#3 Danny Green

Danny Green impressed for the Raptors during the 2019 NBA Finals

Danny Green signed with the Lakers less than 48 hours after Kawhi Leonard snubbed the franchise to sign with the Clippers. Green had attracted interest from the Dallas Mavericks, although the Lakers moved quickly to ward off competition from their Western Conference rivals.

The Lakers secured Green's signature with a two-year, $30 million contract, although the lack of remaining quality free agents caused Los Angeles to overpay for the former San Antonio star.

Green is coming off an impressive postseason with the Toronto Raptors, and is among the better two-way players in the NBA, although $15 million per season is an enormous amount to pay for a 32-year-old that struggled with his shot last year. Ultimately, Green will be a valuable addition to the Lakers, although his large deal has left the franchise with little room to make further additions next summer.

