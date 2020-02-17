Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel hints potential DeMarcus Cousins return for 2020 Playoffs

Cousins tore his ACL in August, his third major lower-body injury so far

DeMarcus Cousins just continues to be tormented by fitness issues. The All-Star big worked his way back from tearing his Achilles with the Pelicans and ended up tearing his quad with Golden State. Finally, when the Los Angeles Lakers offered him a one-year golden opportunity to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he got injured again just months before the 2019-20 NBA season started.

But what the recently held media interaction at the All-Star Weekend revealed was that there seems to be a chance he could return this season. Lakers Coach Frank Vogel hinted at a cloudy return date, marking it somewhere around the postseason - which stretches from April to mid-June.

“He’s on track to get healthy by the playoffs and we’ll have to see where he’s at with rhythm, and conditioning, and timing and all that stuff,” Vogel said, “But there is a possibility he returns this season, yes.”

When healthy, Boogie Cousins plays a variety of on-court roles such as rebounder, rim protector, and floor spacer. The Los Angeles Lakers are currently leading the West with an imposing 41-12 (0.774) record, but Cousins' return will augment their chances of bringing a title back to LA.