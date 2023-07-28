Los Angeles Lakers “could be due for a 50-win season” in 2023-24 according to analyst 

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to finish with one of the NBA's top records in 2023-24. The Lake Show Life's Jason Reed believes the team could win 50 games if the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis can manage to stay healthy:

"Several members of last year’s team were brought back with the team making additions to the bench that have created a deeper roster. If the stars can stay healthy, the Lakers could be due for a 50-win season."

Last year was a rollercoaster for the Lakers, starting with a rough 2-10 record and being the 13th seed at the trade deadline.

However, the team turned things around with an impressive 18-9 record in their last 27 games and secured a spot in the Play-in Tournament. Eventually, they reached the Western Conference Finals but fell to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

Los Angeles' front office was remarkable, acquiring key pieces like Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt in mid-season trades. The moves helped turn the Lakers' season around and got them just four wins away from the NBA Finals.

Are the Los Angeles Lakers capable of winning 50 games next season?

This offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers re-signed Hachimura and added free agents like Gabe Vincent—who helped the Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals this past year—Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes and Cam Reddish. They also drafted Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifono in the first round.

The team's biggest move, however, was re-signing restricted free agent Austin Reaves. The 6-foot-5 guard is coming off a breakout year, averaging 13 points, three rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game during the regular season.

Reaves stepped up in the playoffs, starting all 16 games and emerging as the Lakers' third-leading scorer (16.9 points per contest) behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The former Oklahoma Sooner could very well become a first-time All-Star next year, giving the Lakers one of the league's top trios.

Although LeBron James missed 27 games and Anthony Davis sat out 26, the Lakers still won 43 games last season. If the two superstars can avoid the injury bug, and guys like Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell continue to contribute, there's no reason that the Lakers can't win 50 games next year.

