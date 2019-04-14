Los Angeles Lakers: Decoding the mirage that is LA LA Land

Ananth Narasimman FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 11 // 14 Apr 2019, 20:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LeBron James is missing the playoffs for the first time in 13 years

LA LA Land has always had its mystical charm as a city for a star player in the NBA and the Los Angeles Lakers were at the forefront of that with world class players playing mesmerising basketball.

The Magic Johnson-led Showtime era and the Shaq-Kobe era have left fans spoilt and yearning for more. The team always attracted the best stars not only due to the lucrative opportunities but also the chance to win championships. Times have changed though. The same aura which led legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O'Neal to LA seems to be a mirage now.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson stepping down as the President of Basketball Operations plunged the historic franchise even further into the sea of chaos which has seemingly engulfed the 16-time champions.

Being one of the most storied franchises in the history of the National Basketball Association coupled with having, arguably, the greatest player to ever play the game, LeBron James, on your team is surely set to put you under the microscope and have unreasonably high expectations set on you.

The organization aimed to reach the promised land after years of suffering and signing the world's best player was a step in the right direction. Apart from LeBron signing his massive 4-year $154 million deal, the organization's refusal to sign shooters came as a surprise to most.

Despite these glaring errors, Lakers signed veteran role players with championship experience like Rajon Rondo and JaVale McGee while having young stars such as Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball to complement LeBron and things seemed to be falling in place. It should have helped the Lakers reach the playoffs after failing to make it to the postseason since 2013.

So, where did it all go wrong for the most decorated team in the biggest market in the league? Consistency is a word synonymous with success in terms of sport, and the Lakers have struggled with that in all aspects, whether it is in terms of their game, injuries or front office decisions.

The blame should be passed around and not directed at a singular source as the lack of success is attributed to the lack of direction in the organization from top-down. It starts from owner Jeanie Buss and her decision to hire Magic and Pelinka to General Manager Rob Pelinka whose reputation among other NBA executives reportedly scuppered the Lakers' chances of getting deals done. Last but surely not the least, Magic Johnson has to be questioned for his inability to secure good complementary pieces to support the king on his quest for the crown.

Advertisement

The problems faced by the team always existed but was never highlighted due to the team performing well before LeBron's injury. The impact of his injury saw the team slip from the fourth seed to going beyond playoff contention. A key factor which separates the good teams from the great ones is a team's ability to deal with injuries and adversity. LeBron's injury played a major role but the team's inability to sustain their good run is an indication of how far off they are despite having a colossal advantage in James.

The losses coupled with trade talks being aired out in the open led to the morale of the players in the locker room being crushed. This led to the formation of a toxic environment in the locker room eventually leading to James missing his first playoffs in 13 years.

The lack of complementary pieces and their young stars like Ball and Kuzma losing confidence due to their names being involved in trade talks made for a very toxic atmosphere. Kevin Durant alluded to the "toxic atmosphere" surrounding LeBron. What he said seemed to be true in a sense that playing with the King might have its perks but comes with extremely high expectations which could lead you to the chopping block if not fulfilled irrespective of whether you are Kyrie Irving or Kyle Kuzma.

The Los Angeles Lakers as a franchise are used to championships and having great players play for them; they got the second box ticked this season but time seems to be running out for the Lakers to use LeBron's last few years at his zenith to win.

Magic's exit leads to an opening, and the Lakers can take a page out of traditional rivals Boston Celtics' playbook by hiring a shrewd General Manager like Danny Ainge whose bold moves made sure that the Celtics remain a competitive team.

The Lakers could also listen to one of their own as Lakers Legend Shaquille O'Neal who suggested that his former team should consider hiring ' The Logo' Jerry West, who currently works for rivals Clippers as a consultant. Hiring a competent General Manager or President of Basketball Operations would lead to the Lakers finally being able to land the complementary pieces to help the team compete for a championship.

Despite gaining the owner's trust, Luke Walton was never considered a coach capable of doing the job as Magic had doubts surrounding his ability to coach a player like LeBron. Walton's exit was expected by many as he did not have a proper channel of communication with Lakers' front office.

The development of young players in Los Angeles along with glowing reports from his former players at Golden State showed that Walton had the pedigree but needed the right pieces which were not provided to him.

With a star-studded free agency class featuring the likes of Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving, it is going to be imperative for the organization to have a strong front office which is capable of getting deals done. Having a Jerry West or Danny Ainge negotiating deals goes a long way in helping the franchise.

Despite being a legendary player and an acute businessman, Magic Johnson lacked the same pedigree as a front office executive. Rob Pelinka, who was the former agent of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, reportedly has icy relationships with top executives owing to the negotiations he had with them on behalf of his clients when he was an agent.

The tandem of Magic and Pelinka came up with failed experiments more often than not; apart from signing LeBron James they made questionable decisions like letting Brook Lopez and Julius Randle go despite the squad's obvious needs.

The Lakers lack leadership despite being a team full of leaders. A change in the front office could act as a catalyst for the team to build a competitive team and maybe land a top free agent in 2019. LA LA Land can be truly magical if you are winning and can turn into an extremely toxic atmosphere or a nightmare the moment you lose.

The current Lakers' team should look at Shaq and Kobe era as a prime example that winning is all that matters in LA and that the drama only follows the moment you start losing.

Advertisement