Los Angeles Lakers: How Dwight Howard fits with LeBron James and Co.

After an injury-plagued campaign with the Washington Wizards, Dwight Howard has a lot to prove

In the summer of 2012, the Los Angeles Lakers added Dwight Howard and Steve Nash to their roster, teaming them up with Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, and Metta World Peace, in hopes of recapturing the NBA championship. However, Steve Nash was aging and had a nerve issue that severely limited his time on the court. When Nash was on the court, he was a shell of himself and was actually used off the ball mostly, as Kobe Bryant was the primary ballhandler.

Of course, Kobe tore his Achilles after a series of heroic performances and heavy minutes to just get the Lakers into the 8th seed. Dwight Howard was another colossal disappointment. He was never truly healthy due to shoulder and back issues. He never endeared himself to the Lakers fanbase, who felt he didn’t take the game seriously enough with the constant smiling and laughing and didn’t work to improve his overall game enough.

Howard clashed with Kobe Bryant for these very reasons, and that, in turn, made Kobe actually appreciate Shaquille O’Neal in retrospect, whom he almost always never got along with. He did not leave the Lakers on good terms at all. Every time Howard appeared at Staples Center against the Lakers, he got booed and jeered whenever he touched the ball. Ultimately, his career was never the same after that, and his reputation suffered a major hit.

Need for a big man

The Lakers had signed DeMarcus Cousins and had high hopes for him given his work in the offseason, including slimming down. But after the tore his ACL on a routine layup attempt in a Las Vegas pickup game, the Lakers were down to one true center on the roster: JaVale McGee.

Additionally, Anthony Davis has repeatedly said during the course of his career that he prefers to be a power forward. So there was a void at the center position. They would stage workouts with veteran journeymen centers such as Joakim Noah, Marreese Speights, and a familiar, but somewhat surprising name: Dwight Howard. The Lakers ultimately settled on reuniting with the mercurial Howard on a 1 year, $2.6 million non-guaranteed contract.

From superman to Training Camp Invite

Dwight Howard's last productive season came with the Charlotte Hornets in 2017-18

Dwight Howard is far removed from his prime "Superman" years in Orlando, where he was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, regularly among the top of player leaders in rebounds, blocks, and dunks, and considered the most dominant center in the league. He only played in 9 games last season due to a gluteal injury with the Washington Wizards, averaging 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds. He only blocked 4 shots in total.

His last full, healthy season came in 2017-18 with the Charlotte Hornets, where he averaged 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 81 games (and starts). His low-post offense became at least respectable, and he showed some surprising ball-handling skills at times. But some of the same problems continued (i.e. not running pick and roll, taking awkward shots in traffic), and he reportedly wore out his welcome with teammates once again.

Howard, who turns 34 in December, says that he has learned from past mistakes and has vowed to change his approach and attitude. He is reportedly 25 pounds lighter and has been seen working on his gym frequently this summer. In fact, he stated that his ego is “dead”. And the Lakers, under a new regime (owner Jeanie Buss and GM Rob Pelinka) this time, are willing to give him a second chance.

If healthy and engaged, he would still give the team a big body, rim protector, and rebounder. If need be, he will be relied on to match up with Joel Embiid and other elite and/or bruising 5s in the NBA. If he could come close to his defensive levels in Orlando, it would benefit the Lakers greatly.

He is on a team where offense won’t be needed from him a great deal, but he would be a potential lob threat with the likes of James and Rondo handling the ball. He is expected to be the backup to JaVale McGee, which is something that would be considered unimaginable 5 or so years ago.

Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd was essential in getting LeBron and others on board with Howard

Lakers assistant coach and Hall of Famer Jason Kidd was a key liaison in getting mutual interest in a Howard return. They connected as teammates during the 2008 Olympics, and Howard was able to communicate to Kidd his frustrations and experiences, and his commitment to making things better.

Kidd was able to spread the word to the team and the organization. Anthony Davis and LeBron James, among other players, had involvement and were impressed by his workout and statements that he had made. The team is well aware of how Howard’s previous stint went, and the head case reputation that he has established.

The players nor the front office will tolerate any foolishness from him and have made it abundantly clear to him. Howard also has to know his skills and limitations at this point in his career, and that the NBA has drastically changed, particularly with big men. He has to show in training camp how much has left in the tank, and how much of a good teammate he can be, rather than a distraction or sideshow.