Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report: Latest update on Jarred Vanderbilt and Cam Reddish's status 

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, October 26 in both teams' second game of the season. The Lakers lost their opening night contest against the Denver Nuggets and will be looking to get into the win column at the second time of asking.

Jarred Vanderbilt missed the season opener as he continues to deal with bursitis on his left heel. At the time of writing, Vanderbilt is listed as "out" on the injury report and won't be participating against the Suns. Vanderbilt's defensive upside will be a big loss to the Lakers.

Darvin Ham wants his team to have a strong identity on the defensive end, and Vanderbilt's versatility and physicality will be a big part of that when he's healthy.

However, the Lakers will be boosted by Cam Reddish being listed as "available" heading into their game against the Suns, after being upgraded from "probable". Reddish has been dealing with foot soreness but was able to participate in the season opener against the Nuggets and is back in the rotation versus the Suns.

Reddish has struggled to carve out a significant role in the NBA since being drafted 10th overall in 2019. The Lakers are his fourth team in five years. He hopes that some strong early-season performances off the Lakers bench will help him carve out a role with the franchise throughout the upcoming season.

However, Jarred Vanderbilt's eventual return from injury could affect Reddish's playing time.

LeBron James could have a season-long minutes restriction with the Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers will be doing everything to ensure LeBron James remains healthy throughout the upcoming season. The veteran superstar is entering his age-38 season. As such, Darvin Ham has admitted LeBron could be on a minutes restriction throughout the Lakers' 82-game regular season.

“In all likelihood, yes," Ham told repoters. "Again, it’s gonna be a day-by-day process, gauged on how he’s feeling, getting communication from him, our training staff and medical staff. We communicate and collaborate … and again, it’s easy with him.

“You get caught up in the emotion of the game and you tend to forget, and you want him to play in these long stretches. But in order for him to be as effective as possible, we have to be mindful of the minute output and how long his stretches are.”

Los Angeles will want LeBron at his best when the postseason begins. Controlling his minutes' load throughout the regular season is their best chance at having their veteran superstar playing at full speed once the playoffs begin. Thus giving them their best shot at a championship.

LeBron is still one of the elite players in the NBA. His ability to affect the game on both sides of the floor and in multiple statistical categories ensures he's a genuine difference-maker who can still put his team on his back. The LA Lakers want him to save those performances for the playoffs. A minutes restriction makes sense for both sides.