Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report (Nov 4th): Latest update on Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt's injuries 

The Los Angeles Lakers begin their four-game road trip against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. The Lakers will then take on the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns before heading home to play the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers lost their opening-night matchup against the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, but have won three of their last four games since then. Their most recent game was the 'Battle of LA,' which ended in an overtime 130-125 thriller victory over the Clippers.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a pretty long injury report for their game against Orlando. Key players like Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent are all listed on the report. Prince is the only one listed as questionable due to left patellar tendonitis, while everyone else is ruled out.

Gabe Vincent is sidelined due to a left knee effusion and is reportedly out for the next two weeks. He didn't lace up against the Clippers. Meanwhile, Jarred Vanderbilt is yet to make his season debut. He has been sidelined due to left heel bursitis and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Hachimura is out because of concussion protocol, while Hood-Schifino is dealing with a contusion in his right patella.

Los Angeles Lakers broke LeBron James' minutes restriction in just two games

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they will maintain LeBron James' playing time under 30 minutes per game as he is playing in his 21st season and about to turn 39 in December. However, the team didn't follow, as he played 42 minutes against the Clippers.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that the minutes restriction was more of a guideline and not a "hard cap," so the Lakers will keep James on the floor if the game is close and down to the wire.

Except for their loss in the season opener, the Lakers have played almost every game down to the final seconds. Two of their five games have gone into overtime, and the coaching staff cannot justify leaving out their best player during crunch time.

The Lakers will reportedly try to manage his minutes better, but with so many role players sidelined, it looks tough. When James walks to the bench, the role players must step up and ensure that the lead is not blown away. If the second unit steps up, James' minutes will be controlled automatically.

