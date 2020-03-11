Los Angeles Lakers News: LeBron James changes stance on playing games without fans

Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers

A few days ago, the NBA instructed the franchises to prepare for the possibility of playing without fans in the arenas. This warning was given after the novel Coronavirus count in the United States surged.

However, this directive was not well received by some of the NBA players- including LeBron James.

James was quick to respond- saying that he will not play if there are no fans in the arena.

“We play games without the fans? Nah. Impossible. I ain’t playing if you don’t have the fans in the crowd.

Meanwhile, in the latest turn of events, LeBron James has changed his stance on not playing in empty stands. In a media meeting today, King James said that he became more mindful of the situation surrounding the deadly Coronavirus and how it is affecting the world. Further, he urged everyone to listen to the people keeping track of this and trying to keep all of us safe.

"I play for my family and I play for my fans. No one could actually come to the game if it actually got to that point. I would be disappointed in that. But at the same time, you got to listen to the people that are keeping track of what is going on. If they feel like it is best for the safety of the players, safety of the franchise and the safety of the league to mandate that, then we all listen to that.”

Check out the clip of the statement below:

With the benefit of more information, LeBron James has revised his stance on not playing if fans aren’t allowed and said he’ll listen to experts. Here he also discusses whether the new media rules make him feel safer. pic.twitter.com/1mmgoXLEtE — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) March 10, 2020

The Lakers are sitting at the top of the west with an excellent record of 49-13 for the season. They play the Brooklyn Nets tonight at the Staples Center. The game can be watched live on ESPN.