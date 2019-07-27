Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis could leave the Lakers for the Chicago Bulls

Anthony Davis' long-term future with the Lakers is in doubt

What's the rumor?

Following his blockbuster trade, Anthony Davis has yet to make an appearance for the Los Angeles Lakers, although talk over his long-term future continues. Davis will become an unrestricted free agent next summer and has been strongly linked with the New York Knicks. However, during a recent appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Jalen Rose claimed that the All-Star was already planning a future move to the Chicago Bulls:

I’m gonna say this right now. Don’t be surprised if Anthony Davis ends up with the Bulls. He’s already planting seeds.

In case you didn't know...

Davis joined the Lakers last month in a huge trade that sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans.

At 26, Davis is already a six-time All-Star and is coming off a season in which he averaged 23.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. The Kentucky product has been widely backed as a future MVP and is expected to attract immense interest next summer.

The heart of the matter

Davis is a Chicago native, and earlier this week described the City as the 'Mecca of Basketball'. However, Davis opted to leave the Pelicans over the team's inability to compete, and the Bulls are currently among the NBA's worst sides.

Due to this, a future move to the Bulls may be a possibility, although Davis appears set to remain with the Lakers or head to the Knicks next summer.

What's next?

The Bulls have won just 47 games over the past two seasons, although the franchise is confident that their young core will develop over the next 12 months. Meanwhile, the Lakers are hoping that the acquisition of Davis will help secure a first title since 2010.