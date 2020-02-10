Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Dion Waiters on the radar of LeBron James and co.

Dion Waiters was recently waived by the Memphis Grizzlies

The latest name to be linked to the Los Angeles Lakers is Dion Waiters. The guard was recently waived by the Memphis Grizzlies after being involved in a three-team trade between the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Memphis Grizzlies.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of the ESPN, the Lakers are keen on a new guard and are expressing interest in Waiters.

Update in story via @WindhorstESPN and me: Lakers expected to have exploratory conversation with Dion Waiters in near future. https://t.co/V1bBRirHX3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2020

Lakers previously were interested in signing Darren Collison and talks did take place between Collison and the Lakers front office. However, after being linked with both the LA teams, Collison has decided to stay in retirement and not return to the league.

Dion Waiters' disciplinary issues

Dion Waiters has only appeared for three games this season while being employed by the Miami Heat. He's been suspended on three separate occasions by the Heat for disciplinary reasons. One was due to his decision to consume THC gummies on the team plane, another one was when he complained about playing time during the opening weekend of the season and finally, the third banishment was due to continuously violating team policy.

Waiters has averaged 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc in the three games he has played this season.

Waiters, 28, had his best season for the Miami Heat during the 2016-17 campaign where he averaged 15.8 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting nearly 40% from the range. It'll be interesting to see how he fits in with the Lakers roster as they already have Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope competing for the same position.