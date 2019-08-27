Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Dwight Howard could start ahead of JaVale McGee

Will Dwight Howard start for the Los Angeles Lakers?

What's the rumor?

The Los Angeles Lakers agreed on a deal to sign Dwight Howard earlier this week, and according to a report from The Athletic, the former All-Star could replace JaVale McGee in Frank Vogel's starting lineup.

He appears fully athletic and healthy. Motivation and health were the two most critical factors to any team deciding whether to take a chance on him. For the first time in years, Howard seems fully motivated and fully healthy. He will compete with McGee for the starting center job.

In case you didn't know...

Howard was selected with the first pick of the 2004 draft, and the Atlanta native established himself as one of the NBA's most dominant players during a near-decade spell with the Magic. During his time in Orlando, Howard was named to the All-NBA First Team on five occasions, but the center's career stuttered since his move to Los Angeles in 2012.

Howard's time with the Lakers lasted just one season, and off-court issues have dominated subsequent spells with the Rockets, Hawks, Hornets, and Wizards. However, Howard now finds himself on a contending roster once more, determined to prove his doubters wrong.

The heart of the matter

The 18-19 season was the best campaign of McGee's career, although the veteran center continues to be somewhat of a liability on the defensive end and struggles to play more than 20 minutes per night.

Nevertheless, it is doubtful that a 33-year-old Howard can lead a contending team, and his presence will considerably slow down the pace of the Lakers offense. Due to this, Howard may average similar minutes to McGee, although Vogel is likely to stick with McGee as his starting center.

What's next?

Howard and his new Laker teammates will start their 2019-20 season with a road contest against the LA Clippers on October 22.