Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Dwight Howard is set to agree to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 46 // 20 Aug 2019, 21:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dwight Howard spent the 18-19 season with the Washington Wizards

What's the rumour?

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the search for a new centre after losing DeMarcus Cousins to a serious knee injury last week. The team is believed to be considering a number of options including Dwight Howard, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the former All-Star is working towards a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Howard is under contract with Memphis, but they’re letting him explore opportunities elsewhere. Grizzlies would gladly work on a buyout with him. https://t.co/4BQDH1Hzjm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 20, 2019

In case you didn't know...

Howard was selected with the first overall pick in the 2004 draft by the Orlando Magic, and the Atlanta native quickly established himself as one of the most dominant bigs in the NBA.

During his time in Orlando, Howard was named to the All-NBA First Team on five occasions, and he also guided the franchise to the 2009 NBA Finals.

However, Howard left for the Lakers in 2012, and his career has been in decline ever since. Howard's spell in Los Angeles lasted just one season, and the centre often clashed with James Harden during his subsequent three-year stay in Houston.

Since leaving the Rockets in 2016, Howard has stayed with a team for no longer than 12 months and played just nine times last season for the Washington Wizards.

The heart of the matter

The Lakers are desperately in need of a centre following the injury to Cousins, and Howard is the best player available. However, the franchise should be cautious due to Howard's past locker room issues, and it remains to be seen how he will react to playing as a backup to JaVale McGee.

Ultimately, Howard can make an impact on the court, although a less disruptive force such as Joakim Noah is perhaps a better option.

What's next?

The Lakers will start the 19-20 season with a road contest against the LA Clippers on October 22.