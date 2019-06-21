Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Kemba Walker could take less money to join the Lakers this summer

Kemba Walker continues to be linked with the Los Angeles Lakers

What's the story?

Following a career-best season, Kemba Walker will enter free-agency later this month. The 29-year-old is eligible to sign a super-max contract with the Hornets, although the Los Angeles Lakers are believed to be interested in signing the All-Star. Nevertheless, while Walker will have to take a major pay cut to join the Lakers, Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders believes Walker will consider a move to L.A.

In case you didn't know...

Walker has spent his entire career with the Hornets, and he has slowly transformed into an All-Star. During the 18-19 season, the point guard averaged 25.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

The heart of the matter

Walker has repeatedly spoken of his loyalty to the Charlotte Hornets, and no other team can offer him such a large sum of money. However, Walker has been to the playoffs just twice in his eight seasons in Charlotte, and the franchise is a long way off from competing for a title.

At 29, Walker is entering the prime years of his career, and linking up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles would provide him with the perfect platform to challenge for titles. Ultimately, Walker has a tough decision to make, and it is difficult to gauge whether he will re-sign with the Hornets or head to a contender such as the Lakers.

What's next?

NBA teams can contact free agents and their agents beginning on June 29 at 6 p.m. The official free agency window opens on June 30, although contracts can't be officially signed until July 6.

