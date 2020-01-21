Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Lakers could trade for Derrick Rose, update on Anthony Davis' future and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Derrick Rose is believed to be among LA's trade targets

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the season among the favorites to advance from the Western Conference, although Frank Vogel's team has performed even better than expected. At the midpoint stage of the season, the Lakers top the West with a 34-8 record, and only Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks possess a better record.

It is increasingly likely the Lakers will secure the conference's No 1 seed, although the likes of the LA Clippers, Houston Rockets, and Utah Jazz could provide stiff competition in the postseason. Due to this, the Lakers front office could be active ahead of the trade deadline, and here we will take a look at all the latest rumors you need to know.

#1 Lakers willing to trade almost anyone on the roster ahead of the deadline

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the only two players that the Lakers are not willing to trade

The Lakers have been the standout team in the West since the opening week of the season, and while LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been instrumental, the likes of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, and Alex Caruso have also made big impacts.

However, while the supporting cast has performed better than expected, the Los Angeles Times is reporting that the front office remains open to trading every member of its roster aside from James and Davis:

That’s why Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is prepared to trade anyone on the roster, except Davis and LeBron James, if it means filling a gap the Lakers need in order to win a championship, according to a person familiar with his thinking.

Kyle Kuzma has been among the LA stars linked with a mid-season exit, while it is possible that Quinn Cook and Troy Daniels could also be among the players to leave due to a lack of minutes.

1 / 3 NEXT