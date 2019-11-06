Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Stephen A. Smith says Anthony Davis will remain with the Lakers despite Chicago Bulls speculation

Anthony Davis has hinted at a future move to the Chicago Bulls

What's the rumor?

Anthony Davis will return to his hometown tonight as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Chicago Bulls. Speaking ahead of the game, Davis teased the possibility of heading to the Bulls next summer after labeling the city as the "Mecca of basketball."

Nevertheless, Davis has since clarified his comments and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes that there is no chance that the All-Star will leave the Lakers in favor of a return to Chicago.

Rich Paul represents Anthony Davis and the way Rich Paul operates... he's going to encourage you to keep your options open. The Lakers are a better organization now. Anthony Davis ain't going no place.

In case you didn't know...

Following an impressive year with the University of Kentucky, Davis was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans (then Hornets) with the first overall pick in the 2012 draft. Davis quickly established himself as one of the NBA's most dominant players following his debut and has been named an All-Star in six of his seven seasons with the team.

After requesting a trade back away from the Pelicans in January, Davis was made to stay for the remainder of the 18-19 season before completing a blockbuster trade to the Lakers during the opening weeks of the offseason. Through six appearances, Davis is averaging 28.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

The heart of the matter

At 26, Davis still has plenty of basketball years in front of him, and a future move to the Bulls is a possibility. However, the Lakers provide him with the chance to win titles over the next few years and he appears set to stay with the franchise for the foreseeable future.

What's next?

Davis and Lakers will travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls tonight. They then take on the in-from Miami Heat on Friday.