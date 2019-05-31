×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers Rumours: Jimmy Butler remains an option, Kawhi Leonard unlikely to join

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
43   //    31 May 2019, 05:05 IST

The Lakers are believed to be interested in both Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler
The Lakers are believed to be interested in both Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler

What's the story?

Jimmy Butler and Kawhi Leonard are among the big names set to hit free agency this summer, and the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with both players. However, according to a recent report by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, the Lakers have a much greater chance of completing a deal for Jimmy Butler:

Aside from Toronto, a better basketball fit and partner in crime (LeBron James) might not be at his disposal. However, that optimism was short-lived. ESPN's Baxter Holmes wrote an in-depth piece on the failed reboot of the Lakers wherein he painted a picture of total dysfunction and distrust. Good luck getting Leonard if even half of the discord is true. The San Antonio friggin' Spurs were too much of a daytime drama to him, for crying out loud.
Jimmy Butler is a more feasible target. He is one of the three players James has started pitching. Philadelphia's crowded pecking order renders him one of the summer's greater flight risks.

In case you didn't know...

After enjoying successful spells in Chicago and Minnesota, Butler headed to Philadelphia last November in the trade that sent Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, Dario Šarić and a 2022 second-round draft pick to the Timberwolves. Butler averaged 18.2 points and 5.3 rebounds during the regular season and continued to perform well as the Sixers narrowly missed out on the Eastern Conference Finals.

The heart of the matter

At this point, the Lakers' chances of landing Kawhi appear minimal, although the Butler rumours continue to gain traction. Jimmy has also expressed his desire to land a max deal while playing on a contending team - the Lakers can offer both. Ultimately, the Lakers appear to be Butler's most likely destination this summer and it would be fascinating to see how he'd perform alongside LeBron James.

What's next?

The Lakers are preparing for next month's NBA draft, where they hold the number four overall pick and might be expecting trade package deals which include that pick.

Tags:
NBA Philadelphia 76ers Los Angeles Lakers Jimmy Butler Kawhi Leonard NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA Free Agency: Assessing Jimmy Butler's most likely destinations
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency and Rumours roundup: 5th July - Kawhi Leonard, Lillard to Lakers?
RELATED STORY
LA Lakers Rumors: LeBron James is trying to convince Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler to head to LA
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, April 1st 2019: Zion Williamson NBA bound, Jimmy Butler to the Lakers and more 
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Player Ratings - Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers; LeBron impresses, Embiid explodes, Simmons disappoints
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler's long-term future with the Philadelphia 76ers questioned
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players currently being linked with the Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Jimmy Butler backed to remain with the Philadelphia 76ers
RELATED STORY
Philadelphia 76ers rumors: Khris Middleton could replace Jimmy Butler in Philadelphia
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us