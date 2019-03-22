Los Angeles Lakers Rumours: Veteran guard set to leave this summer

Reggie Bullock could be set for a swift exit from the Los Angeles Lakers

What's the rumour?

Back in February, the Los Angeles Lakers completed a last-minute deal to acquire Reggie Bullock from the Detroit Pistons. The Lakers sent a future second-round draft pick to Detroit along with rookie guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, and the team hoped that Bullock's addition would boost their playoff chances.

Nevertheless, Luke Walton's men have recently fallen completely out of the running for the postseason, putting Bullock's future with the team into question. While the Lakers have yet to make a definitive decision on the 28-year-old's future, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Bullock could soon return to the Pistons:

And from what I’m hearing, #Pistons are also interested in bringing him back. Depends on what Bullock can get elsewhere. Played poorly for Lakers so price may go down. #Pistons just have MLE and part of it likely goes to PG. https://t.co/KPA5zbObT5 — Vince_Ells56 (@Vincent_Ellis56) March 19, 2019

In case you didn't know...

Bullock entered the NBA back in 2013 after being selected by the LA Clippers as a late first-round pick. He remained with the team for two seasons, although he never became a regular starter. Eventually landing at the Pistons, he became a starter in 2017 after spending two years as part of the team's reserve unit.

The heart of the matter

Bullock joined the Lakers as a player who was in the best form of his career, and despite starting on 15 occasions, he has struggled to make much of a lasting impact. His points-per-game average has dropped from 12.1 with the 8.8 in LA and Bullock's consistent form from beyond the arc has also abandoned him recently too.

Ultimately, the Lakers are set to make significantly roster changes this summer and having failed to make an impact, they are unlikely to offer Bullock an extension on his expiring deal.

What's next?

The struggling Lakers are set to face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, where they will be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention should they lose. As for the Pistons, they take on the Phoenix Suns later tonight.

