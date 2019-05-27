Los Angeles Lakers: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

LeBron James failed to make it to the postseason this year

The Los Angeles Lakers were in the playoffs race and were playing some great basketball, before injuries changed their fortunes as they failed to make it to the postseason once again, even with LeBron James on their team.

After their disastrous season ended, head coach Luke Walton and the Lakers organization agreed to part ways after three seasons. Magic Johnson stepped down as the president of basketball operations, and things are not looking great for the franchise right now because there is a lot of uncertainty.

The focus shifts to free agency and it will be interesting to who the Lakers can land in LA this off-season. Let us look at the top three individual performances for the Lakers from this season.

#3 Brandon Ingram vs Philadelphia 76ers - 36 points

Brandon Ingram scored career-high 36 points in loss to the 76ers at home

Stat line: 36 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists on 80.0 % shooting

Brandon Ingram keeps getting better with each season and fans are definitely excited about how the Lakers will make use of him in the future. The 2016 NBA draft's second overall pick is one of the most talented forwards in the game and he is just 21 years old.

Ingram has played in 52 games this season, starting in all the games before he was ruled out for the reminder of the season with right arm deep venous thrombosis. He averaged a career-high 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season.

His season-best performance came against the Philadelphia 76ers at home when he erupted for a career-high 36 points on an efficient 16-for-20 shooting. Playing without LeBron James, they needed everything they could get from Ingram to stand a chance against a really good 76ers team, and the forward came up big.

However, with everyone else struggling in the game, the 76ers ended up with an easy 121-105 win. 15 of his 36 points came in the second quarter as he kept the Lakers in the game for the most part, making some key shots.

Final Score: Philadelphia 76ers 121 - 105 Los Angeles Lakers

