×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
65   //    27 May 2019, 11:15 IST

LeBron James failed to make it to the postseason this year
LeBron James failed to make it to the postseason this year

The Los Angeles Lakers were in the playoffs race and were playing some great basketball, before injuries changed their fortunes as they failed to make it to the postseason once again, even with LeBron James on their team.

After their disastrous season ended, head coach Luke Walton and the Lakers organization agreed to part ways after three seasons. Magic Johnson stepped down as the president of basketball operations, and things are not looking great for the franchise right now because there is a lot of uncertainty.

The focus shifts to free agency and it will be interesting to who the Lakers can land in LA this off-season. Let us look at the top three individual performances for the Lakers from this season.

#3 Brandon Ingram vs Philadelphia 76ers - 36 points

Brandon Ingram scored career-high 36 points in loss to the 76ers at home
Brandon Ingram scored career-high 36 points in loss to the 76ers at home

Stat line: 36 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists on 80.0 % shooting

Brandon Ingram keeps getting better with each season and fans are definitely excited about how the Lakers will make use of him in the future. The 2016 NBA draft's second overall pick is one of the most talented forwards in the game and he is just 21 years old.

Ingram has played in 52 games this season, starting in all the games before he was ruled out for the reminder of the season with right arm deep venous thrombosis. He averaged a career-high 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season.

His season-best performance came against the Philadelphia 76ers at home when he erupted for a career-high 36 points on an efficient 16-for-20 shooting. Playing without LeBron James, they needed everything they could get from Ingram to stand a chance against a really good 76ers team, and the forward came up big.

However, with everyone else struggling in the game, the 76ers ended up with an easy 121-105 win. 15 of his 36 points came in the second quarter as he kept the Lakers in the game for the most part, making some key shots.

Advertisement

Final Score: Philadelphia 76ers 121 - 105 Los Angeles Lakers

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Brandon Ingram NBA Players
Advertisement
NBA 2018-19 Playoff Chances: The Los Angeles Lakers seem destined for failure
RELATED STORY
New York Knicks: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers: Best Lakers Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: 3 Players being linked with an exit from the Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us