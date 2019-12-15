Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Match Preview and Predictions - 15th December 2019

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks

Date & Time: Sunday, December 15th, 2019 (6:00 PM ET)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Last game results

Los Angeles Lakers (23-3): 113-110 victory over the Miami Heat (Friday, December 13th, 2019)

Atlanta Hawks (6-20): 100-110 loss to the Indiana Pacers (Friday, December 13th,2019)

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

After not making the playoffs the past six seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers appear as certain contenders to win the NBA’s Western Conference. The Lakers are 10-2 at home and 13-1 on the road this season. The Lakers, on a six-game winning streak, knocked off the Miami Heat, Friday night, behind the double-double effort of star Anthony Davis’ 33 points and 10 rebounds. The Lakers also got a near triple-double from LeBron James with 28 points, 9 rebounds and 12 assists.

Key Player – LeBron James

LeBron James is 35 and likely past his prime. Whether he is in his prime or not, James is still in the upper echelon of talent in the NBA. The “King” of basketball is having a superb season. At the moment, he is averaging 25.9 points, 10.8 assists and 7.1 rebounds a game. James is also shooting 49.9 percent from the field and is the offensive quarterback of the Lakers offense.

Lakers predicted lineup

Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

With John Collins serving out a 25 game suspension, Trae Young is under immense pressure leading the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks are on a three-game losing streak, 2-8 in their last 10 games and just 3-9 when playing at home. Friday night was the latest defeat a 110-100 loss to the Indiana Pacers. While Trae Young had 23 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds, the Hawks allowed the Pacers to shoot over 50 percent from the floor and score 68 points in the paint.

Key Player – Trae Young

The young Atlanta Hawks’ roster is led by their sophomore superstar Trae Young. While the team is not yet experienced or good enough to win consistently, the poor results are not Trae Young’s fault. Young has been averaging 27.7 points and 8.6 assists per game. On a winning team, he might get some consideration as league MVP.

Hawks predicted lineup

Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Jabari Parker, De’Andre Hunter, Damian Jones.

Lakers vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Lakers are road warriors at 13-1 this season while the Atlanta Hawks have just three wins at home.

The Lakers are a deep team with 12 players averaging over 13 minutes of playing time per game and 10 of those players have appeared in 20 or more games this season.

Defensively, the Lakers are top five in the NBA in steals per game and blocked shots with Anthony Davis averaging 1.5 steals and 2.6 blocked shots a game.

During Friday night’s loss to Indiana, the Hawks gave up 68 points in the paint. The interior battle gets tougher on Sunday as the Lakers top the NBA averaging 53.2 points in the paint every game.

The Hawks are worst in the Association averaging 17.4 turnovers per game with Trae Young responsible for 4.8 per game.

In the loss to the Indiana Pacers Jabari Parker scored 20 points and De’Andre Hunter scored 21 in supporting Trae Young’s 23 points. The Hawks will need to continue that production to keep pace with a good offensive Lakers team.

The Lakers are hot and comfortable on the road. The Hawks are struggling and will in all certainity lose to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Where to watch Lakers vs Hawks?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports- South East and TSN.