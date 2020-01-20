Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics: Match Preview and Predictions - 20th January 2020

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

LeBron James and the Lakers travel to Boston to face the Celtics

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics

Date and Time: Monday, 20th January (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: TD Garden Boston, MA

Last Game Result

Los Angeles Lakers (34-8): 124-115 win over the Houston Rockets (18 January)

Boston Celtics (27-14): 119-123 loss to the Phoenix Suns (18 January)

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

Following their shock home defeat to the Orlando Magic, the Los Angeles Lakers bounced back on Saturday night as they completed an excellent comeback to beat the Rockets in Houston.

While LeBron James once again led the way, the trio of Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for 63 points as they claimed a ninth win in 10 games.

Anthony Davis (back) will likely be missing against the Celtics, although LA's reserve stars have stepped up over the past week and the Lakers will once again be tough to beat.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James is firmly in the race to be named MVP this season

Advertisement

James' all-around game has been excellent throughout the season, and the 35-year-old has further elevated his game during Davis' absence. James finished with 31 points and 12 assists against the Rockets, and is likely to deliver another huge performance against a team that he often tormented during his days with the Cavaliers.

Lakers Predicted Lineup:

Kyle Kuzma, LeBron James, JaVale McGee, Danny Green and Avery Bradley

Boston Celtics Preview

After opening last week with a win, the Boston Celtics lost three consecutive games. While Brad Stevens' managed to push the Milwaukee Bucks during a narrow loss, they suffered worrying defeats at the hands of two sub .500 teams - the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns.

While Boston's defense has been excellent for much of the season, they have allowed more than 120 points per contest over the last three games and influential guard Kemba Walker is expected to miss the game against the Lakers.

However, Boston remains among the NBA's elite teams at home (16-5), and Stevens will be expecting another big scoring night from Marcus Smart following his career-high 37-point performance against the Suns.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum's offensive performance could be key to Boston's hopes of success here

Jayson Tatum has stepped up since Kyrie Irving's departure last summer, with the 21-year-old currently averaging 21.3 points, 7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Nevertheless, Tatum still needs to add consistency to his game and the Celtics will be hopeful that the forward can step up in one of their biggest games of the season to date.

Celtics Predicted Lineup:

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart

Lakers vs Celtics Match Prediction

While the Celtics have been difficult to beat at TD Garden, the Lakers possess the NBA's best road record (18-3) and Frank Vogel's side should have enough quality to come away with yet another win on this occasion.

Where to Watch Lakers vs Celtics?

The game will be broadcast live on TNT from 7:30 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.