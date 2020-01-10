Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Preview and Predictions - 10th January 2020

Los Angeles Lakers have ridden on huge contributions from LeBron James and Anthony Davis this season

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Friday, 10th January 2019 (9:45 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Last game results

Los Angeles Lakers (30-7): 117-87 victory against the New York Knicks (7th January, Tuesday)

Dallas Mavericks (23-14): 106-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets (8th January, Wednesday)

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

The off-season additions of Anthony Davis and Danny Green among others made the Los Angeles Lakers instant favorites in the eyes of many.

37 games into the new season, the Lakers have not disappointed. Los Angeles boast a conference-best 30-7 record and head to Dallas riding a six-game win streak.

Davis and LeBron James have put up huge numbers game-in-game-out and teams have struggled to cope with the Lakers' firepower and stifling brand of defense.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James

The assist king of the NBA, LeBron James has had a sensational start to the new season. James is averaging a league-best 10.8 assists per game to go with 25.1 points and 7.8 rebounds.

James has often been content to play second fiddle to Anthony Davis this season but with the former Pelican listed as questionable for this clash, the onus will be on LeBron to carry the Lakers offense.

The last time these two sides met, James was limited to just 13 points and he will be keen to make amends this time around.

Lakers predicted lineup

LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, Danny Green

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Bolstered by the best offense in the league, the Dallas Mavericks have raced off to a 23-14 start to the season.

The Mavericks have exceeded expectations thus far and have overcome several injury setbacks to take their place in the top six of the Western Conference.

However, consistency has been an issue with this Dallas side - they've dropped games against the likes of New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets - and that's something coach Rick Carlisle will want to address going forward.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

Words cannot do justice to Luka Doncic's performances this season. The 2019 Rookie of the Year is a frontrunner for the MVP award this time around after a spectacular start to the campaign.

Doncic is averaging a whopping 29.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9 assists per game this season and his ability to take over games down the stretch has been on full display.

He's averaging 25.6 points and 10.6 assists across three meetings with the Lakers this season and can be backed to have another big night on Friday.

Mavericks predicted lineup

Dorian Finney-Smith, Delon Wright, Dwight Powell, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr.

Lakers vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Lakers have been phenomenal on the road this season, while the Mavericks have struggled at home. However, Los Angeles could be without the services of Anthony Davis, which would tip the scales enormously in the Mavericks' favor.

Without Davis in the side, the Lakers are unlikely to be able to keep pace with a freewheeling Dallas offense and should succumb to their fourth road defeat this season.

Where to Watch Lakers vs Mavericks?

The game will be broadcast on Spectrum Sportsnet and ESPN from 9:45 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.