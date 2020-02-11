Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Match Preview and Predictions - 12th February 2020

James and Davis have starred for the Los Angeles Lakers

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Wednesday, 12th February 2019 (10:00 PM ET)

Venue: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Last Game Results

Los Angeles Lakers (40-12): 125-100 victory against the Phoenix Suns (10th February, Monday)

Denver Nuggets (38-16): 127-120 victory against the San Antonio Spurs (10th February, Monday)

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the early pacesetters in the Western Conference and occupy top spot with an enviable 40-12 record. Powered by the All-Star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers have looked formidable on both ends of the court.

Frank Vogel's side have been particularly impressive on the road, where they've picked up 22 victories - including eight of their last 10 - whilst losing just five.

However, a trip to Denver should pose a stern test, one which the Lakers would be looking forward to following their crushing victory over the Phoenix Suns last time around.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James

The assist king of the NBA, LeBron James has had a sensational season thus far. James is averaging a whopping 10.7 assists per game and is also pouring in 24.8 points and 7.7 rebounds.

However, turnovers have been a problem for LeBron of late; he has turned the ball over on 21 occasions in the last three games and that could prove costly against opposition as deadly as the Nuggets.

Lakers predicted lineup

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, Danny Green

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets will put their four-game win streak on the line when they play host to the Lakers on Wednesday.

After a slow start to the season, the Nuggets have picked up the pace and eight wins in their last 10 games have propelled them into the second spot in the Western Conference Standings, just three games behind Los Angeles.

The Nuggets have had to deal with injuries to many key players but they've found a way to stay competitive, and with the likes of Jamal Murray and Paul Millsap returning to full fitness, they look like a force to be reckoned with once again.

Key Player - Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray enters this clash on the back of a spectacular 26-point display against the San Antonio Spurs. Murray poured in 14 points in the final period to help fuel a remarkable turnaround for the Nuggets, who at one point trailed by 23 points.

The game against San Antonio was the most recent display of Murray's much-improved shooting capabilities. The fourth-year guard, who missed 10 games due to a sprained ankle, is averaging a whopping 28.2 points ever since returning to the court.

That's well over his season average of 18.6 points and he will be looking to maintain his hot streak when he takes the court against the stingy defense of the Lakers.

Nuggets predicted lineup

Torrey Craig, Jerami Grant, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris

Lakers vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Lakers have been phenomenal on the road this season, but the Nuggets have been just as impressive at home which makes this game tough to call.

However, with the Nuggets lacking the services of Will Barton, Mason Plumlee, and Michael Porter Jr, they might not have enough firepower to keep pace with a Lakers side firing on all cylinders.

Expect the Lakers to edge a hard-fought encounter.

Where to Watch Lakers vs Nuggets?

The game will be broadcast on Spectrum Sportsnet, TSN1 and ESPN from 10:00 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.