Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction and betting tips | November 29, 2023

The Los Angeles Lakers have taken two steps backward for every forward move they have made this season. The Purple and Gold are coming off a shellacking they received at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers. The blowout 138-94 win by the Sixers also meant that LeBron James suffered the biggest defeat in his storied 21-year career in the NBA. Come Wednesday, Nov. 29, LA will look to regroup and bounce back to winning ways against the Detroit Pistons, a side that's enduring one of their worst seasons in the league.

With just two wins in 15 games, the Pistons are supposed to be one of the teams LA is pegged to have a cakewalk win against. But with a dented morale, the mood in the camp will dictate the outcome at Little Caesar's Arena.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Lakers (10-8) vs Pistons (2-15)

Date and time: Nov. 29, 2023, 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Little Caesar's Arena, Detroit

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Preview

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Darvin Ham all had one thing to say: They weren't good enough on that day. The Lakers have been a better unit than they were last year, but they can't be content with being average in a conference that's steadily promising humdinger playoffs already. While their road record hasn't been bad, it's not been great either with losses to the Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers — two teams to beat this season.

Injuries have hampered the Lakers as well with Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, and Gabe Vincent all on the mend. As for the Pistons, it's a drought with the wins dried up fully. They head into their home game with 14 losses on the trot and making Monty Williams' life difficult. Patience and consistency are the need of the hour and it remains to be seen if they can weather out the challenges.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Predicted starting lineups

Cam Reddish is listed as probable ahead of the Wednesday matchup, and with LeBron James listed as questionable, chances are that the Lakers will rest the veteran and bring Reddish in.

The likely starting unit will be, D'Angelo Russell, Max Christie, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, and Anthony Davis.

The Pistons will have Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Isiah Stewart, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren as their starting five.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Betting tips

Should LeBron James play, he will be one of the players to keep an eye on. "The King" comes into the contest with a 24.5 o/u with -118 over and -120 under. Davis is next with an o/u of 22.5/23.5 (-120 over and -125 under). Cunningham is Detroit's best bet with a 24.5 o/u with -110 over and -115 under.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction

The Lakers are poised to win this game even before it starts. They don't have to look past their box score against the Sixers for further motivation. They also have enough firepower to dominate the Pistons on both ends of the floor. Take an easy win for LA on Wednesday.