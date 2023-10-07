Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors 2023-24 NBA Preseason October 7: Date, time, where to watch, and live stream details

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers face off in their preseason opener.

The two franchises last played against each other in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs, with the Lakers securing a victory. Both teams have been active this summer as they attempt to construct a championship-caliber roster.

However, the Lakers will be without LeBron James and Austin Reaves, with both players announcing that they will sit out the contest. James spent last season dealing with a foot issue and will likely play a reduced role in Los Angeles' warm-up schedule. Reaves had a shortened off-season following his exploits with Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Warriors, meanwhile, will be without Draymond Green. During a pick-up game in practice, the veteran forward suffered a sprained ankle and will have his injury re-evaluated in two weeks.

Nevertheless, the Warriors will want to produce a high-level performance as they look to dispel their demons of last season.

Los Angeles Lakers projected starting five

Guard: D'Angelo Russell

Guard: Gabe Vincent

Forward: Jared Vanderbilt

Forward: Rui Hachimura

Center: Anthony Davis

Golden State Warriors projected starting five

Guard: Steph Curry

Guard: Chris Paul

Forward: Klay Thompson

Forward: Andrew Wiggins

Center: Kevon Looney

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Where to watch

You can watch the preseason opener between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors on NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area, Spectrum SportsNet and NBA League Pass.

You can also tune into the radio coverage of the game via 95.7 The Game and ESPN LA 710 and 1330 KWKW if you will be traveling during the contest.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Players to watch

Steve Kerr has already committed to running an experimentally small lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

As such, all eyes will be on how Steph Curry, Chris Paul and Klay Thompson perform together. Golden State will have some tough matchup options to work out. Ball-handling duties and an increase in pick-and-roll actions will ensure that Paul and Curry have a lot to work to do.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting for the Lakers to see how Gabe Vincent performs for his new team. Rui Hachimura spent the offseason working with LeBron James and will likely be eager to show off his individual developments.

Lakers fans will also be eager to get another glimpse of 17th overall pick Jalen Hood-Schifino, assuming that he gets some playing time for Darvin Ham's team.