Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors: Match Preview and Predictions - 27th February 2020

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

Date and time: Thursday, 27 February 2020, 10:30 PM ET

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Last game results

Los Angeles Lakers (44-12): 118-109 win against the New Orleans Pelicans (25 February 2020)

Golden State Warriors (12-46): 112-94 loss against the Sacramento Kings (25 February 2020)

Los Angeles Lakers preview

The Los Angeles Lakers have the top team and the best record in the Western Conference. They have been playing superb basketball this season and are serious contenders for the NBA championship.

The Lakers have a 44-12 record and had a very good win against a young Pelicans side. They will be looking to add another win when they play the Warriors.

Key player - LeBron James

LeBron James is in his 17th NBA season and at the age of 35, he still looks like the best player in the NBA. James has been running the point for the Lakers and has been the best point guard in the league.

James is averaging 25.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game for the Lakers. He scored season high 40 points in his last match against the Pelicans.

Lakers predicted lineup

Avery Bradley, Danny Green, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Javale McGee

Golden State Warriors preview

The Golden State Warriors have been extremely disappointing this season after reaching the NBA finals in the last five campaigns.

They have a 12-46 record and are the worst team in the league. Injuries to their superstars, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, have really hampered the team this season. Curry is scheduled to return on Sunday against the Wizards.

Key player - Andrew Wiggins

The former No. 1 pick in the NBA draft was recently acquired by the Warriors in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Wiggins is having a career year this season. He is averaging 22 points, 5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He will be looking to have a great match against the Lakers.

Warriors predicted lineup

Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall, Marquess Chriss

Lakers vs Warriors Match prediction

The Lakers have the best road record in the West. They have played superbly this season. On the other hand, the Warriors have really struggled to get going for the entire year.

Prediction - Lakers to register an easy win over the Warriors.

Where to watch Lakers vs Warriors

This Western conference match-up can be seen on Spectrum Sportsnet and NBC Sports Bay Area. You can also stream it live online with NBA League Pass.