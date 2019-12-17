Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: Match Preview and Predictions - 17th December 2019

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers travel to Indiana to face the Pacers

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Tuesday, 17th December 2019 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Last Game Results

Los Angeles Lakers (24-3): 101-96 win over the Atlanta Hawks (15th December)

Indiana Pacers (18-9): 107-85 win over the Charlotte Hornets (15th December)

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't play great during Sunday's win over the struggling Atlanta Hawks, although Frank Vogel's team has now won 14 consecutive road games. The Lakers' only road defeat came during the opening night of the season (at their own Staples Center), and they are just two games shy of tying the NBA record of 16 consecutive road wins.

The superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis continue to lead the charge, although the likes of Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all making big contributions. The Lakers also possess the second-best defence in the league, and they will be confident of extending their lead at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James is in the running to be named 2020 MVP

Over his past three games, James has averaged a triple-double, while shooting more than 50 percent from the floor. Despite turning 35 later this month, the superstar has ruled out the possibility of load management, and he will once again lead his team in Indiana.

Lakers Predicted Lineup:

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green

Indiana Pacers Preview

Despite playing the first two months of the season without Victor Oladipo, the Indiana Pacers remain well in contention in the East. Indiana has won their past three games to improve to 18-9 for the season, and they are battling it out for homecourt advantage with the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat.

Just like the Lakers, the Pacers possess one of the best defences in the league (104.3 points allowed per game) and Indiana's bench is also contributing more than 30 points per contest. They have also lost just three games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse so far this season, and they will be eager to finally end LA's impressive winning streak.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis has impressed for Indiana

While Indiana's success so far this season has been fuelled by a well-rounded team effort, Domantas Sabonis is the player that has stood out. The 23-year-old has been incredibly consistent over the course of his 25 appearances this season and is currently averaging career highs in points (17.7), rebounds (13.5), and assists (3.8).

Pacers Predicted Lineup:

Domantas Sabonis, T.J. Warren, Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb, T.J. McConnell

Lakers vs Pacers Match Prediction

The Pacers are a tough team to beat at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, although the Lakers travel to Indiana with eyes on breaking a longstanding NBA record, and Vogel's team should have enough quality to come away with a hard-fought win.

Where to Watch Lakers vs Pacers?

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Indiana and Spectrum Sportsnet from 7:00 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.