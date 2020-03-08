Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Preview and Predictions - 8th March 2020

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date & Time: Sunday, 8 March, 2020 (3:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

Last game results

Los Angeles Lakers (48-13): 113-103 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks (Friday, 6 March 2020)

Los Angeles Clippers (43-19): 120-105 victory over the Houston Rockets (Friday, 5 March 2020)

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

The top team in the NBA's Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers, are on their way to having a major impact in the 2020 NBA playoffs. They are 48-13 with 21 games left to play. The Lakers are relatively healthy and dominant, having won three straight games and are 9-1 in their last 10.

On Friday, LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 67 points -37 by James-and humbled the best team in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks 113-103. Neither team shot the ball extremely well at 41%, but the Lakers went to the free-throw line 38 times making 31. The win could also be attributed to the Lakers forcing the Bucks to commit 19 turnovers.

Key Player: LeBron James

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James, who missed games last season due to a groin injury, has been mostly healthy and dominant this season. In what could have been a preview of the 2020 NBA Finals Friday night, James scored 37 points on 12/21 shooting, dished out eight assists, and grabbed eight rebounds in a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

James, at age 35, is averaging a double-double with 25.6 points and 10.7 assists per game and with the Lakers rise to the top of the Western Conference has to be in the MVP discussion.

Lakers predicted lineup

Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee, LeBron James

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers are the Western Conference's second-best team at 43-19 behind the Los Angeles Lakers. If the Clippers maintain the second seed in the West, they could be gearing up for an all Los Angeles Western Conference Final in 2020 with the Lakers. To strengthen their roster, the Clippers have added center Joakim Noah to their roster on a 10-day contract.

Thursday night, the Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 120-105. The Clippers held Houston to just 36 percent shooting and Houston guard, James hard was 4/17 with just 16 points. In that contest, Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and Montrezl Harrell produced a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds off of the bench.

Key Player: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns

The 2019 NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, is having an impactful first season with the Los Angeles Clippers. A year ago the Clippers did make the playoffs but were the Western Conference's eighth-best team. This season, under Leonard's leadership, they could find themselves in the Western Conference playoff finals, at least.

Thursday, Leonard was 8/15 with 25 points in a victory over the Houston Rockets. For the season, Leonard is averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Clippers predicted lineup

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Marcus Morris

Lakers vs Clippers Match Prediction

LeBron James' and the Lakers' 2019/20 season was derailed with him developing a groin injury. It flared up again recently costing LeBron James just one game this season. It's important to watch as James, at age 35, can take this edition of the Lakers deep in the playoffs.

The Lakers have been hot for a while as they are 9-1 in their last 10 games. Further, the Lakers are 25-6 when playing on the road.

The Clippers want to maintain the second seed in the West but must manage their players' minutes. Only Ivica Zubac has played in all of the Clippers 62 games.

The Clippers have been hot winning six straight games recently.

All-time the Lakers have bested the Clippers 148-74 in regular-season matchups. Both teams are hot and healthy. However, history is on the Lakers' side and they are comfortable playing on the road. The Lakers should win this Los Angeles matchup.

Where to watch Lakers vs Clippers?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports South East and ABC.