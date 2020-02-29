Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Preview and Predictions - 29th February 2020

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Clippers.

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies

Date & Time: Saturday, 29 February 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Last game results

Los Angeles Lakers (45-12): 116-86 victory over the Golden State Warriors (Thursday, 27 February 2020)

Memphis Grizzlies (28-31): 101-104 loss to the Sacramento Kings (Friday, 28 February 2020)

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

The top team in the NBA's Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers, are on their way to having a major impact in the 2020 NBA playoffs. They are 45-12, have won seven straight games and are 9-1 in their last 10 games. The Lakers are relatively healthy with one exception, LeBron James. He missed the Lakers' game Thursday against the Golden State Warriors.

On Thursday, without James against Golden State, the Lakers recorded a 30 point - 116-86- victory over the Warriors. In that contest, the Lakers had 10 different players score points and six in double-digits led by 23 points, from their center, Anthony Davis.

Key Player: Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis.

If LeBron James should miss any significant time due to his groin injury, Anthony Davis will be expected to carry the team. So far, in tandem with James, Davis has been carrying his share of the load and then some.

On the season, Davis is averaging 26.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2,5 blocks per game. He may have an outside shot at consideration for the league MVP award behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden. Against Golden State Thursday night, Davis shot 6/13 with 23 points and 6 rebounds.

Lakers predicted lineup

Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies hold the final playoff spot in the NBA's Western Conference. Their schedule has been brutal lately with three of their last five games against playoff-bound teams. All these losses were on the road as well.

Friday night, at home, the Grizzlies lost to the Sacramento Kings. This time the score was 104-101 with Dillon Brooks having a strong game for Memphis. He was 12/22 shooting with 32 points and Ja Morant produced a double-double with 20 points and 11 assists in the loss.

Key Player: Ja Morant

Ja Morant.

Ja Morant was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He appears poised to be named the rookie of the year in 2020. More importantly, in his rookie season, Ja Morant may lead the Memphis Grizzlies back to the playoffs in 2020.

Morant was averaging 17.5 points and 6.8 assists per game. In Friday night's loss to the Sacramento Kings, Morant scored 20 points and dished out 11 assists for a double-double effort.

Grizzlies predicted lineup

Ja Morant, De'Anthony Melton, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Jonas Valanciunas,

Lakers vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

LeBron James' and the Lakers' 2019/20 season was derailed with him developing a groin injury. He is now listed as day to day with a similar injury. He will likely sit out this contest vs Memphis Saturday night.

The Lakers are red-hot winners of 9 of their last 10 games and own a seven-game winning streak.

The Saturday night matchup between Memphis and the Lakers may be a first-round 2020 playoff matchup in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are 16-14 at home on the season while the Lakers are a superb 24-5 when playing on the road.

The Grizzlies need to weather the storm as this is the second time they play the Lakers in 8 days and the fourth time in six games they have played a team with a winning record. They have now lost five straight games.

The Grizzlies had a three-game lead on the Portland Trailblazers for the final playoff spot in the West but have found it hard to win lately. The Lakers are racking up wins and should handle the Grizzlies comfortably in Memphis.

Where to watch Lakers vs Grizzlies?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports South East and Spectrum Sports Net.