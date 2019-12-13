Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Match Preview and Predictions - 13th December 2019

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 13 Dec 2019, 03:00 IST SHARE

Kyle Kuzma is listed as day-to-day due to a left ankle issue.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat

Date & Time: Friday, 13 December 2019 (7:00 PM ET)

Venue: American Airlines Arena, Miami, FL

Last Game Results

Los Angeles Lakers (22-3): 96-87 win over Orlando Magic (11 December, Wednesday)

Miami Heat (8-12): 135-121 win over Atlanta Hawks (10 December, Tuesday)

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

With the return of Avery Bradley to the Los Angeles Lakers rotation in Orlando, the team saw an augmented level of intensity on the defensive end, despite missing Kyle Kuzma and Rajon Rondo to injuries. The Lakers way of playing hustle ball and spreading the floor with high-IQ plays in the paint and spot up three-pointers is picking up steam with every passing game.

They are leading the league with a 22-3(0.880) win-loss record, having won nine of their last ten games so far. As a collective unit, their Field-goal percentage(48.7) and Blocks per game average(7.0) are the best in the NBA this year.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Davis has been playing through a noticeable right shoulder issue.

Headlined by a 50-piece against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Davis put together a 7-day stint solid enough to bag the Western Conference Player of the Week. He has been the heart and soul of the Lakers dominance in the paint, while he continues to work on a confident long-range shot.

Advertisement

Davis is averaging 27.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, after having played over 34 minutes per contest so far. Moreover, AD's free-throw shooting rate of 87% has been an underrated aspect of the solid all-round talent he has been this year for the purple-an-gold. If he continues to contribute at the current rate, he just might end up winning both the MVP and DPOY.

Lakers Predicted Lineup

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat is a resilient group. Led by Jimmy Butler and Coach Erik Spoelstra, this team has surged to the upper echeleons of the Eastern Conference in gritty, yet impressive fashion.

They are currently 18-6(0.750) on the season, and have won six of their last seven matchups - including statement wins over the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets. Their bounce back OT win against the Atlanta Hawks gave us a glimpse of how quickly this squad can conjure unstoppable scoring runs.

One can only applaud at the realisation that this team is stepping up at a consistent rate even with Dion Waiters, Justin Winslow and Goran Dragic missing considerable time.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Butler is one of the seven Heat players averaging double digits in scoring.

Jimmy Butler's arrival in Miami has resulted in a much-awaited resurgence for the Heat franchise. Butler is scoring at a team-high rate of 20.6 points, along with 6.9 boards and 7 dimes per game, and in the process, leaving his former team behind on the East standings.

Recording around 2.1 steals per game as well on the defensive end, Butler is not taking his foot off the gas this year. He is making tough shots for his team when called upon and is one of the major reasons for this team's 'never quit' attitude.

Heat Predicted Lineup

Meyers Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn.

Lakers vs Heat Match Prediction

The Lakers will be desperate to keep their 12-game road winning streak alive. On the other hand, the hosts will make it tougher for LeBron and Co. to be themselves. However, the battle between the league's 1st and 3rd seed teams has its scales tipped in Hollywood's favour this time around.

Where to Watch Lakers vs Heat?

This game will be nationally televised on ESPN. There will be local coverage of the game on Spectrum Sportnet as well from 7:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.