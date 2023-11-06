Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA Season (November 6)

The Los Angeles Lakers head to the Kaseya Center on Monday (November) 5 where they take on a struggling Miami Heat. While the latter bounced back with a 121-114 win against the Washington Wizards in their NBA In-Season Tournament opener, their regular season hasn't been off to the greatest of starts. Currently, they sit with a 2-4 record and placed 11th in the Eastern Conference.

At the other end, the Lakers are relatively better with a 3-3 record and seventh in the West. After notching up a gritty win against the Orlando Magic earlier this season, they were humbled by the same side. Paolo Banchero and the Magic had their revenge against a short-handed LA, and now two teams with contrasting runs will meet in a marquee Monday matchup.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat Game Details

Teams: Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat

Date and time: November 6, 2023, 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat game preview and injury report

Health has been an issue for the Lakers this season. Injuries to their role players have seen the depth take a hit and that was evident in the team's loss to the Orlando Magic where they had no choice but to go with their eight-man rotation. It ended with their bench being outscored by Orlando's pieces coming off their bench.

The Heat will be a more confident unit after their win against the Wizards on Friday. They have had two days off, which gives them an extended breather. Tyler Herro has been scintillating for the side averaging 25.8 points, and while Jimmy Butler hasn't hit his straps yet, this could be the game where he announces that he's still a threat in the league.

Jared Vanderbilt (heel), Jalen Hood-Schifino (patella), and Rui Hachimura are out on Monday, while Taurean Prince is set to return from his knee injury. The Heat will miss the services of Caleb Martin. Butler (knee) is probable, while RJ Hampton (illness) is questionable.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat odds and prediction

Spread: Los Angeles Lakers (+1) vs Miami Heat (-1)

Moneyline: Lakers (-105) vs Heat (-115)

Total (o/u): 223.5

It will be another gritty battle on the cards when both sides clash. A win will propel the Lakers into the Top 5, a place where they aspire to be throughout the season. Their defense is better, but they still lack pace and their slow starts cost them. But expect them to work on these flaws and get the better of Miami.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Potential starting lineups

With Taurean Prince back in the lineup, the Lakers will start with D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves. Prince and LeBron James take forward responsibilities, while Anthony Davis will be back at center.

The Heat will field Kyle Lowry at point, while Tyler Herro takes over shooting guard duties. Jimmy Butler and Haywood Highsmith are forwards, while Bam Adebayo slots in at the five.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Top 3 players

Lakers

Anthony Davis: 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists

Anthony Davis has been making his case as the Lakers' future. His health has been holding up and the big man has been instrumental in the games so far. He's more fierce with his rebounding and has been a force on both ends of the floor.

LeBron James: 24.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists

LeBron James has been defying age with some solid performances. His minutes restriction is a thing of the past, and if the Lakers intend to win at Miami, then it has to be another big night from the forward.

D'Angelo Russell: 18.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists

D'Angelo Russell has been crucial for the Lakers. His playmaking and his perimeter shooting have been key in the team closing out games in the second half on a strong note. The guard will be one to watch out for against the Heat.

Heat

Tyler Herro: 25.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists

Tyler Herro has been on a tear ever since the season started. He was a trade rumor staple with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers linked to the Heat all summer. His numbers show that he's a man on a mission.

Bam Adebayo: 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists

Adebayo has been one of the best defenders in the league so far, but with Butler yet to heat up, the center has taken over scoring duties and has been their second-highest scorer so far.

Jimmy Butler: 17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists

One thing that the other teams in the league have learned over the years is to not discard Butler at any point in time. The forward is yet to gain his footing, but expect the big numbers to come in soon.