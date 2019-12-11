Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic: Match Preview and Predictions - 11th December 2019

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic

Date and time: Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Last game results

Los Angeles Lakers (21-3): 142-125 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves (8 December 2019)

Orlando Magic (11-12): 110-101 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks (9 December 2019)

Los Angeles Lakers preview

The Los Angeles Lakers have been unstoppable this season. They currently have the best record in the NBA and look elite on both ends of the floor.

The Lakers are being propped up by MVP-level displays from both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Both have been very dynamic for the Lakers, and are two of the front-runners for the NBA MVP award.

Key player - Anthony Davis

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis has been on another level in recent weeks. After dropping 39 points against the Trail Blazers, Davis had his first 50-point game in a Lakers uniform against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Davis is averaging 27.7 points, 9 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. He is one of the leading contenders for both the DPOY and the NBA MVP awards.

Lakers predicted lineup

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Danny Green, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee

Orlando Magic preview

The Orlando Magic have been playing good basketball this season and would be hoping to clinch a playoff birth. They have especially been good on the defensive end.

The Magic have a 11-12 record after 23 games and are currently lying at the 8th place in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. They did, however, lose their last game - against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Key player - Evan Fournier

Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic

Evan Fournier has been the best player for the Magic this NBA season. He has been averaging 20 points and 3 assists per game for the team.

The most impressive thing about Fournier has been his efficiency from the field. He has been shooting 48% from the field and 45% from the 3PT line.

Fournier has been a very reliable contributor for the Magic so far, and would be eager to continue in the same vein against the Lakers.

Magic predicted lineup

Markelle Fultz, Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac, Khem Birch

Lakers vs Magic Match prediction

The Lakers are the best team in the NBA right now. They are proficient on both ends of the floor and have been unbeaten away from the Staples Center this season.

That said, the Magic have also been playing good basketball and they swept the Lakers in the season series last season.

I predict the Lakers to get a tight win in this match against the Magic.

Where to watch Lakers vs Magic

This inter-conference match-up can be seen on Spectrum Sportsnet and FOX Sports Florida. You can also stream it live online with NBA League Pass.