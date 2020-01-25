Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Preview and Predictions - 25th January 2020

Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers vs Phialdelphia 76ers

Date and time: Saturday, 25 January 2020, 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Last game results

Los Angeles Lakers (36-9): 128-113 win against the Brooklyn Nets (23 January 2020)

Phialdelphia 76ers (29-17): 107-95 loss against the Toronto Raptors (22 January 2020)

Los Angeles Lakers preview

The Los Angeles Lakers have won two in a row after their worst loss of the season against the Boston Celtics. Anthony Davis is back in the lineup and is playing freely without signs of any injury.

The Lakers have been an elite team throughout this season. They have a 36-9 record and are at the top of the pile in the Western Conference.

Key player - LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James is a leading MVP contender this season. After missing the playoffs last season with the Lakers, he has been on a mission and has been playing great on both ends of the floor.

James played great in his last match against the Nets. He finished the game with a triple double - 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. James would be looking to win the championship with the Lakers, and you can bet he will leave no stone unturned to get there.

Lakers predicted lineup

Avery Bradley, Danny Green, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard

Phialdelphia 76ers preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have one of the best squads in the NBA, but they have been marred by inconsistency throughout the season. Injuries to some of their key players have also played a role in the 76ers' struggles.

The 76ers have a 29-17 record and are the 6th ranked team in the Eastern Conference. But much more is expected out of a team that has some of the best talents in the NBA.

Key player - Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

The former number 1 pick is considered a key cornerstone for the 76ers. Simmons is a tremendous all-round player with great vision. He plays at the point guard position for the 76ers and always poses a match-up threat to the opposing guards.

Simmons is averaging 16 points, 8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game for the season. He also shoots a great 58% from the field, but needs to improve on his outside shooting.

76ers predicted lineup

Ben Simmons, Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Al Horford

Lakers vs 76ers Match prediction

The Lakers have the best road record in the NBA. They also have two of the top five players in the league in the form of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The 76ers on their part have a great squad too, but are missing their best player in Joel Embiid.

Prediction - Lakers to register a tight win over the 76ers.

Where to watch Lakers vs 76ers

This inter-conference match-up can be seen on Spectrum Sportsnet and NBC Sports Philadelphia . You can also stream it live online with NBA League Pass.