Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Match Preview and Predictions - 12th November 2019

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns

Match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns

Date & Time: Tuesday, 12th November 2019 (9:00 PM ET)

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Last game results

Los Angeles Lakers (7-2): 104-113 defeat to the Toronto Raptors (10th November)

Phoenix Suns (6-3): 138-112 win over the Brooklyn Nets (10th November)

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers' seven-game winning streak was ended on Sunday night as they fell to a home defeat to the Toronto Raptors. Nevertheless, the Lakers still looked like the better team for much of the game, and Frank Vogel will be keen for his team to get back on track against the Suns.

Kyle Kuzma continues to get sharper following his return from his lengthy injury layoff, while JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard are both performing well as they battle for more minutes at center.

The Lakers are also holding opponents to just 100.1 points per game, and LeBron James will be confident of recording his fifth triple-double of the season in Phoenix.

🎥 LeBron James discusses finding ways to get better and learning from tonight's loss. pic.twitter.com/COKoIoX0dp — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 11, 2019

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is putting up big numbers for the Lakers

While the Lakers are virtually assured another big performance from James, Anthony Davis continues to battle discomfort in his right shoulder. The 26-year-old managed 27 points and 8 rebounds against the Raptors, and it will be interesting to see if he can keep up his great performances despite ongoing problems with his shoulder.

Lakers predicted lineup

Anthony Davis, LeBron James, JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, Danny Green

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have been so bad over the past couple of years that many experts predicted that they would already be well outside the playoff picture at this early point in the season. However, Sunday's huge win over the Brooklyn Nets was Phoenix's fourth in five games, and Monty Williams' side now sit near the top of the West with a 6-3 record.

Many questioned the decision to bring in Ricky Rubio and Aron Baynes during the offseason, although the two veterans show no sign of slowing down after making excellent starts. The Suns have also failed to crack 100 points just once so far this season, and only four other teams have bettered their tally of 116.8 points per game.

The Lakers will be their toughest test of the season to date, but the Suns enter the matchup with plenty of momentum and confidence.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker will lead the Phoenix offense

For the first time in his career, Devin Booker appears to be on a competitive team, and he has stepped up through the first three weeks of the season. The 23-year-old is averaging 25.8 points and 5.4 assists per game while shooting a ridiculous 54% from the field. A huge performance against the Lakers will further strengthen his case for a first All-Star call-up this season.

Suns predicted lineup

Kelly Oubre Jr., Dario Saric, Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Ricky Rubio

Lakers vs Suns Match Prediction

The Lakers and Suns were among the most disappointing teams in the Western Conference last season, but things couldn't be more different this time around as both teams look to build upon excellent starts to the season.

The Suns' offense has been able to carry them to wins over the past few weeks, although they could struggle against a stingy Lakers defense that has been much better than expected.

Ultimately, the game looks set to be tight, although the Lakers' extra quality should see them get back to winning ways.

Where to Watch Lakers vs Suns?

There will be local coverage of the game on FOX Sports Arizona and Spectrum Sportsnet from 9:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.