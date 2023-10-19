Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns will look to end their respective preseason campaigns on a winning note when they take on each other at the Acrisure Stadium in Pennsylvania on Thursday, October 19. The Suns have won three of their four preseason games, while the Lakers are 2-5. The Purple and Gold are coming off a loss to the Golden State Warriors and will hope to hit their groove in their sixth warmup game.
While a lot cannot be made out of preseason games, this contest also marks the possibility of LeBron James playing against Kevin Durant.
The duo have not faced each other since 2018, and Thursday could be the day both superstars meet, even if would mean the two possibly playing limited minutes. The skirmish also marks the first time the Lakers play a team helmed by their former head coach Frank Vogel who was fired following the franchise's dismal finish to the 2021-22 season.
Game details:
Teams: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns
Date & Time: October 19, 2023 / 10:00 P.M. ET
Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Palm Springs
Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns preview and injury report
The Lakers will be pleased with how their offseason has panned out so far. Following their impressive run last season where they clawed back to playoff contention and made the WCF, they spent their summer retaining the squad that is primed to go the distance. The cohesiveness and chemistry that was established midway last season could be seen in the preseason with the addition of familiar faces who lend depth to their roster.
The Suns have beefed up their already powerful side by adding Bradley Beal this summer alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, and that makes them bonafide title contenders in what looks like a stacked West this season. While the general approach is that the game is still a warm-up fixture, this could also serve as a preview when these two teams meet again a week later in the regular season.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns odds and prediction
Spread: Lakers (+1) vs Suns (-1)
Moneyline: Lakers (-104) vs Suns (-115)
Total (o/u): 231.5
While both teams will likely treat this game as a warmup, the intensity and the presence of star power make this a humdinger of a clash. The Phoenix Suns have had a better preseason record and that makes them favorites against the Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers roster:
- LeBron James
- Anthony Davis
- Austin Reaves
- D’Angelo Russell
- Rui Hachimura
- Gabe Vincent
- Jarred Vanderbilt
- Taurean Prince
- Jalen Hood-Schifino
- Christian Wood
- Jaxson Hayes
- Cam Reddish
- Max Christie
- Max Lewis
Phoenix Suns Roster
- Jordan Goodwin
- Devin Booker
- Josh Okogie
- Bradley Beal
- Grayson Allen
- Chimezie Metu
- Keon Johnson
- Damion Lee
- Nassir Little
- Bol Bol
- Ish Wainwright
- Drew Eubanks
- Yuta Watanabe
- Udoka Azubuike
- Keita Bates-Diop
- Eric Gordon
- Jusuf Nurkic
- Kevin Durant
- Saben Lee
