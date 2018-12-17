Los Angeles Lakers 110-128 Washington Wizards: 3 Talking Points as Wizards rout LeBron James and Co.

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards

In a cross-conference match, the Los Angeles Lakers visited the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena on their Eastern Conference road trip. The Lakers were the heavy favorites going in since the Wizards had lost their previous 4 matches and Lakers were playing their best basketball in recent times.

But they did what every young team usually does. They were inconsistent and failed to keep building up that momentum of wins which they would need if they want a top spot in their respective conference.

From the starting quarter, it looked crystal clear about what was going to happen in the match. As the Wizards were clearly showing a lot of intent and focus on winning the game. They just had it and the Lakers clearly wanted it as they were badly missing it.

The Wizards were better on defense, offense, rebounding and almost every other major category worth caring about.

Now, with all that in mind, let’s look at the top takeaways from the game:

#1 John Wall is back

John Wall shot at nearly 60% accuracy from the field on the night

John Wall has not been playing his best basketball this year and the direct effect of that can be seen on his team, as the Wizards are at an abysmal 11th in the east. But in today’s game, it seemed like Wall could do no wrong.

He looked like a man on a mission and ended up with 40 points and 14 assists. He was driving, shooting, passing, making crucial plays, getting steals and even blocking the shots. In short, he was everywhere.

The Wizards needed their best player Wall to come up with something amazing to break their losing streak and get back to winning ways, and Wall didn’t disappoint. He showed up, put the team on his back and single-handedly took the game away from the Lakers.

Before this contest Wall was averaging 20.8 ppg, 8.7 assists on 44.3% shooting and 30% from the 3-point line.

