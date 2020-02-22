Los Angeles Lakers waive DeMarcus Cousins to open up roster spot, plan to sign Markieff Morris: Report

DeMarcus Cousins signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Lakers.

After signing with the purple-and-gold in July last year, DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn left ACL in August and has been rehabbing his way back ever since. However, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to have decided to let Boogie go in the wake of the final stretch before playoffs.

Lakers are waiving DeMarcus Cousins, league sources tell @Ramonashelburne and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2020

Cousins could never play a single game for the Lakers. As of late, he has been enduring half-baked regular seasons further cut short due to an Achilles tear and a ruptured quad.

According to recent reports, the Lakers organisation did this in order to open up a roster spot for signing Markieff Morris. The front office wanted to get rid of a casualty in the form of Boggie and hope to include Morris to buff up their rotation.

Markieff Morris plans to sign with Lakers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020

Markieff recently agreed to a buyout with the Detroit Pistons, after playing 44 games for them this season, and averaging 11.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per match. Morris has around $4.3 million remaining over the length of his deal.

The No. 13 pick in the 2011 draft will offer some much-needed depth at the wing for the LA Lakers, which will be the fifth team of his career.