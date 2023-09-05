Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun prediction and game preview - September 5, 2023 | WNBA

The WNBA regular season ends this Sunday. Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun will tip off the WNBA today at 7 p.m. ET.

The Sun have already clinched a spot in the WNBA playoffs. They will be the third seed. Meanwhile, The LA Sparks are fighting for the final WNBA playoff spot. They are currently in the eighth spot, only one spot above the Chicago Sky. They need this win to stay in the playoffs.

The game will take place at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut; further, it will stream live on Twitter.

WNBA LA Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun game preview

The Sun are coming off their worst performance of the season. They scored a season-low 58 points when they lost to the WNBA power New York Liberty.

However, they have maintained a solid season despite the losses of Jonquel Jones in a trade and Brionna Jones to a season-ending injury. They will try to bounce back and build some offensive momentum leading into the playoffs. The Sun still have plenty of options on offense in DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas, and Tiffany Hayes, all averaging double figures in scoring this season.

Connecticut is just playing spoiler here. They will be the three seed in the playoffs even with three losses in their final three games this week. They could greatly affect the Sparks playoff chances with a home win on Tuesday.

The Sparks were hot compiling a six-game win streak but have since come back down to earth as the season closes. They have dropped three of their last four.

The Sparks clawed their way to a win in their last outing against the Washington Mystics without their best player, Nneka Ogwumike. They closed the season with three road games as their playoff fate remains in the balance.

Their star Oqwumike may not be able to appear for this one, which would mean a huge loss for the team as she leads them with 19.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Her sister Chiney is also out with a foot injury.

It will be a tough task for the Sparks' offense to keep up with the Sun. They will hope for Connecticut to come out flat since they have nothing to play for and are already preparing for the playoffs.

Game Odds

Spread: Connecticut Sun (-7)

Total (O/U): 156.5

Game prediction

Ogwumike will be key for this matchup. However, the Sun should be able to win this one due to their depth and better offense. They could potentially struggle to find motivation after locking up the three-seed in the playoffs. The Sun should still have enough to play spoiler and get the home win against the undermanned Sparks.

Sun 88 - Sparks 81

