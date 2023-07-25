Basketball
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever Prediction & Game Preview - July 25, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 25, 2023 11:13 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever have had a difficult 2023 WNBA season and currently sit bottom of the Eastern Conference, having won just 6 of their 22 games so far. On Tuesday, July 25, the Fever will face off against the Los Angeles Sparks, who have also struggled this year, winning 7 of their 22 games.

Neither team projects to be contending for the postseason any time soon, so the likelihood is that they will be playing for bragging rights. The Sparks are currently on an eight-game losing streak and have shown no sign of snapping out of their funk anytime soon.

To make matters worse, they will be within Chiney Ogwumike, Lexie Brown, Nia Clouden, and Katie Lou Samuelson for their upcoming game against the Fever, while their Eastern Conference counterparts have a clean bill of health.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever: Prediction

The Fever might be struggling to find consistency, but they're not struggling to the same level as the Sparks. They should be considered favorites to register a 'W' when the two teams go head-to-head in the WNBA on Tuesday.

Indiana's full-strength roster will also play a big part in their potential success, as they will have improved roster depth to rely on throughout the contest and should be able to counter any schematic changes the Sparks make before or during the contest.

Los Angeles Sparks Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Lexie Brown
G5-9 ft162 lbsOCTOBER 27, 19945 yrsDUKE/USA
Rae Burrell
G-F6-2 ft168 lbsJUNE 21, 20001 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Jordin Canada
G5-6 ft135 lbsAUGUST 11, 19955 yrsUCLA/USA
Layshia Clarendon
G5-9 ft158 lbsMAY 2, 19919 yrsCALIFORNIA/USA
Nia Clouden
G5-9 ft139 lbsMAY 17, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN STATE/USA
Zia Cooke
G5-9 ft163 lbsJANUARY 9, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Dearica Hamby
F6-3 ft189 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19938 yrsWAKE FOREST/USA
Nneka Ogwumike
F6-2 ft174 lbsJULY 2, 199011 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Chiney Ogwumike
F-C6-3 ft183 lbsMARCH 21, 19926 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Karlie Samuelson
G6-0 ft160 lbsMAY 10, 19954 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Katie Lou Samuelson
F6-3 ft163 lbsJUNE 13, 19974 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Azurá Stevens
C6-6 ft180 lbsFEBRUARY 1, 19965 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Jasmine Thomas
G5-9 ft143 lbsSEPTEMBER 30, 198912 yrsDUKE/USA

Indiana Fever Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Grace Berger
G6-0 ft160 lbsJUNE 3, 1999RINDIANA/USA
Aliyah Boston
F-C6-5 ft220 lbsDECEMBER 11, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Maya Caldwell
G5-11 ft160 lbsDECEMBER 15, 19981 yrsGEORGIA/USA
Emma Cannon
F6-2 ft190 lbsJUNE 1, 19894 yrsFLORIDA SOUTHERN/USA
Lexie Hull
G6-1 ft155 lbsSEPTEMBER 13, 19991 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Kelsey Mitchell
G5-8 ft160 lbsNOVEMBER 12, 19955 yrsOHIO STATE/USA
Victaria Saxton
F6-2 ft181 lbsNOVEMBER 10, 1999RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
NaLyssa Smith
F6-4 ft185 lbsAUGUST 8, 20001 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Victoria Vivians
G6-1 ft183 lbsNOVEMBER 17, 19944 yrsMISSISSIPPI STATE/USA
Kristy Wallace
G5-11 ft157 lbsJANUARY 3, 19961 yrsBAYLOR/AUSTRALIA
Erica Wheeler
G5-7 ft143 lbsMAY 2, 19917 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Amanda Zahui B
C6-4 ft184 lbsSEPTEMBER 8, 19937 yrsMINNESOTA/SWEDEN

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever: Players to watch

With multiple players missing from their rotation, the Los Angeles Sparks will be hoping for a big performance from Jordin Canada and Azura Stevens, as both players step into a bigger role for their team on Tuesday night. Ogwumike will be a significant loss to the Sparks, as her two-way production is a core part of how the team looks to play.

NaLyssa Smith, Kelsey Mitchell, and Erica Wheeler are the trio that Indiana will be hoping can lead them to victory. Smith's rebounding and scoring ability will give the Fever a presence on the interior, while Wheeler's playmaking ability will ensure the ball is consistently moving and finding the open shooter.

