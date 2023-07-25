Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever Prediction & Game Preview - July 25, 2023 | WNBA

The Indiana Fever have had a difficult 2023 WNBA season and currently sit bottom of the Eastern Conference, having won just 6 of their 22 games so far. On Tuesday, July 25, the Fever will face off against the Los Angeles Sparks, who have also struggled this year, winning 7 of their 22 games.
Neither team projects to be contending for the postseason any time soon, so the likelihood is that they will be playing for bragging rights. The Sparks are currently on an eight-game losing streak and have shown no sign of snapping out of their funk anytime soon.
To make matters worse, they will be within Chiney Ogwumike, Lexie Brown, Nia Clouden, and Katie Lou Samuelson for their upcoming game against the Fever, while their Eastern Conference counterparts have a clean bill of health.
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever: Prediction
The Fever might be struggling to find consistency, but they're not struggling to the same level as the Sparks. They should be considered favorites to register a 'W' when the two teams go head-to-head in the WNBA on Tuesday.
Indiana's full-strength roster will also play a big part in their potential success, as they will have improved roster depth to rely on throughout the contest and should be able to counter any schematic changes the Sparks make before or during the contest.
Los Angeles Sparks Roster
Indiana Fever Roster
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.
The game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever: Players to watch
With multiple players missing from their rotation, the Los Angeles Sparks will be hoping for a big performance from Jordin Canada and Azura Stevens, as both players step into a bigger role for their team on Tuesday night. Ogwumike will be a significant loss to the Sparks, as her two-way production is a core part of how the team looks to play.
NaLyssa Smith, Kelsey Mitchell, and Erica Wheeler are the trio that Indiana will be hoping can lead them to victory. Smith's rebounding and scoring ability will give the Fever a presence on the interior, while Wheeler's playmaking ability will ensure the ball is consistently moving and finding the open shooter.
