Los Angeles Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction & Game Preview - July 20, 2023 | WNBA

In a WNBA Western Conference matchup, the Minnesota Lynx take on the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday, July 20.
Both teams sit in the middle of the Western Conference, with the Minnesota Lynx occupying third position following nine wins in 21 games while the Sparks are fourth following seven wins in 20 games.
The two teams faced each other on Jun. 12, with the Lynx winning 91-86. They will eye another victory as they look to ensure postseason basketball.
Los Angeles Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA: Prediction
The Minnesota Lynx have the worst-ranked 3-Point defense in the WNBA this season and will be susceptible to a barrage of shots from the Sparks. Neither team is coming into the contest in great form, but both could have chances to win the contest.
Minnesota will have a slight edge, having won the last game between the two teams. Unfortunately for the Sparks, Minnesota will once again be expected to secure a win, with Napheesa Collier likely to be the biggest threat.
Minnesota Lynx Roster
Los Angeles Sparks Roster
Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on Amazon Prime, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Target Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch
Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Diamond Miller will all be big threats for the Lynx.
The scoring trio could create all sorts of problems for the Sparks defense. McBride is averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, which will likely create some scoring gravity for her when looking to pressure the rim or take defenders off the dribble.
For the Sparks, Nneka Ogwumike is the biggest scoring threat, as she leads the Sparks with 19.8 points per game and ranks second in the WNBA for rebounds per game (9.6).
Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens are the other two primary threats on the Los Angeles roster but may struggle to get second-chance opportunities against a Lynx team that ranks sixth in the WNBA for rebounds per game. As such, expect the Sparks to be judicial with their shot selection.
