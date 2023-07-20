Los Angeles Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction & Game Preview - July 20, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 20, 2023 10:48 GMT
In a WNBA Western Conference matchup, the Minnesota Lynx take on the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday, July 20.

Both teams sit in the middle of the Western Conference, with the Minnesota Lynx occupying third position following nine wins in 21 games while the Sparks are fourth following seven wins in 20 games.

The two teams faced each other on Jun. 12, with the Lynx winning 91-86. They will eye another victory as they look to ensure postseason basketball.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA: Prediction

The Minnesota Lynx have the worst-ranked 3-Point defense in the WNBA this season and will be susceptible to a barrage of shots from the Sparks. Neither team is coming into the contest in great form, but both could have chances to win the contest.

Minnesota will have a slight edge, having won the last game between the two teams. Unfortunately for the Sparks, Minnesota will once again be expected to secure a win, with Napheesa Collier likely to be the biggest threat.

Minnesota Lynx Roster

Name
PositionHeightWeightDOBEXPFROM
Natalie Achonwa
F6-3 ft198 lbsNOVEMBER 22, 19928 yrsNOTRE DAME/CANADA
Lindsay Allen
G5-8 ft145 lbsMARCH 20, 19955 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Rachel Banham
G5-10 ft181 lbsJULY 15, 19937 yrsMINNESOTA/USA
Bridget Carleton
F6-1 ft179 lbsMAY 22, 19974 yrsIOWA STATE/CANADA
Napheesa Collier
F6-1 ft179 lbsSEPTEMBER 23, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Emily Engstler
F6-1 ft180 lbsMAY 1, 20001 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Dorka Juhász
F6-5 ft191 lbsDECEMBER 18, 1999RCONNECTICUT/HUNGARY
Kayla McBride
G5-11 ft187 lbsJUNE 25, 19929 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Nikolina Milic
F6-3 ft181 lbsAPRIL 12, 19941 yrsBOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA/BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
Diamond Miller
F6-3 ft168 lbsFEBRUARY 11, 2001RMARYLAND/USA
Tiffany Mitchell
G5-9 ft169 lbsSEPTEMBER 23, 19947 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Aerial Powers
G5-11 ft170 lbsJANUARY 17, 19947 yrsMICHIGAN STATE/USA
Jessica Shepard
F6-4 ft186 lbsSEPTEMBER 11, 19963 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Kayana Traylor
G5-9 ft155 lbsSEPTEMBER 27, 1999RVIRGINIA TECH/USA

Los Angeles Sparks Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Lexie Brown
G5-9 ft162 lbsOCTOBER 27, 19945 yrsDUKE/USA
Rae Burrell
G-F6-2 ft168 lbsJUNE 21, 20001 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Jordin Canada
G5-6 ft135 lbsAUGUST 11, 19955 yrsUCLA/USA
Layshia Clarendon
G5-9 ft158 lbsMAY 2, 19919 yrsCALIFORNIA/USA
Nia Clouden
G5-9 ft139 lbsMAY 17, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN STATE/USA
Zia Cooke
G5-9 ft163 lbsJANUARY 9, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Dearica Hamby
F6-3 ft189 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19938 yrsWAKE FOREST/USA
Nneka Ogwumike
F6-2 ft174 lbsJULY 2, 199011 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Chiney Ogwumike
F-C6-3 ft183 lbsMARCH 21, 19926 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Karlie Samuelson
G6-0 ft160 lbsMAY 10, 19954 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Katie Lou Samuelson
F6-3 ft163 lbsJUNE 13, 19974 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Azurá Stevens
C6-6 ft180 lbsFEBRUARY 1, 19965 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Jasmine Thomas
G5-9 ft143 lbsSEPTEMBER 30, 198912 yrsDUKE/USA

Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Amazon Prime, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Target Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch

Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Diamond Miller will all be big threats for the Lynx.

The scoring trio could create all sorts of problems for the Sparks defense. McBride is averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, which will likely create some scoring gravity for her when looking to pressure the rim or take defenders off the dribble.

For the Sparks, Nneka Ogwumike is the biggest scoring threat, as she leads the Sparks with 19.8 points per game and ranks second in the WNBA for rebounds per game (9.6).

Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens are the other two primary threats on the Los Angeles roster but may struggle to get second-chance opportunities against a Lynx team that ranks sixth in the WNBA for rebounds per game. As such, expect the Sparks to be judicial with their shot selection.

