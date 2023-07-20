Los Angeles Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction & Game Preview - July 20, 2023 | WNBA

In a WNBA Western Conference matchup, the Minnesota Lynx take on the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday, July 20.

Both teams sit in the middle of the Western Conference, with the Minnesota Lynx occupying third position following nine wins in 21 games while the Sparks are fourth following seven wins in 20 games.

The two teams faced each other on Jun. 12, with the Lynx winning 91-86. They will eye another victory as they look to ensure postseason basketball.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA: Prediction

The Minnesota Lynx have the worst-ranked 3-Point defense in the WNBA this season and will be susceptible to a barrage of shots from the Sparks. Neither team is coming into the contest in great form, but both could have chances to win the contest.

Minnesota will have a slight edge, having won the last game between the two teams. Unfortunately for the Sparks, Minnesota will once again be expected to secure a win, with Napheesa Collier likely to be the biggest threat.

Minnesota Lynx Roster

Name Position Height Weight DOB EXP FROM Natalie Achonwa F 6-3 ft 198 lbs NOVEMBER 22, 1992 8 yrs NOTRE DAME/CANADA Lindsay Allen G 5-8 ft 145 lbs MARCH 20, 1995 5 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Rachel Banham G 5-10 ft 181 lbs JULY 15, 1993 7 yrs MINNESOTA/USA Bridget Carleton F 6-1 ft 179 lbs MAY 22, 1997 4 yrs IOWA STATE/CANADA Napheesa Collier F 6-1 ft 179 lbs SEPTEMBER 23, 1996 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Emily Engstler F 6-1 ft 180 lbs MAY 1, 2000 1 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Dorka Juhász F 6-5 ft 191 lbs DECEMBER 18, 1999 R CONNECTICUT/HUNGARY Kayla McBride G 5-11 ft 187 lbs JUNE 25, 1992 9 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Nikolina Milic F 6-3 ft 181 lbs APRIL 12, 1994 1 yrs BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA/BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA Diamond Miller F 6-3 ft 168 lbs FEBRUARY 11, 2001 R MARYLAND/USA Tiffany Mitchell G 5-9 ft 169 lbs SEPTEMBER 23, 1994 7 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Aerial Powers G 5-11 ft 170 lbs JANUARY 17, 1994 7 yrs MICHIGAN STATE/USA Jessica Shepard F 6-4 ft 186 lbs SEPTEMBER 11, 1996 3 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Kayana Traylor G 5-9 ft 155 lbs SEPTEMBER 27, 1999 R VIRGINIA TECH/USA

Los Angeles Sparks Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Lexie Brown G 5-9 ft 162 lbs OCTOBER 27, 1994 5 yrs DUKE/USA Rae Burrell G-F 6-2 ft 168 lbs JUNE 21, 2000 1 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Jordin Canada G 5-6 ft 135 lbs AUGUST 11, 1995 5 yrs UCLA/USA Layshia Clarendon G 5-9 ft 158 lbs MAY 2, 1991 9 yrs CALIFORNIA/USA Nia Clouden G 5-9 ft 139 lbs MAY 17, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN STATE/USA Zia Cooke G 5-9 ft 163 lbs JANUARY 9, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Dearica Hamby F 6-3 ft 189 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1993 8 yrs WAKE FOREST/USA Nneka Ogwumike F 6-2 ft 174 lbs JULY 2, 1990 11 yrs STANFORD/USA Chiney Ogwumike F-C 6-3 ft 183 lbs MARCH 21, 1992 6 yrs STANFORD/USA Karlie Samuelson G 6-0 ft 160 lbs MAY 10, 1995 4 yrs STANFORD/USA Katie Lou Samuelson F 6-3 ft 163 lbs JUNE 13, 1997 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Azurá Stevens C 6-6 ft 180 lbs FEBRUARY 1, 1996 5 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Jasmine Thomas G 5-9 ft 143 lbs SEPTEMBER 30, 1989 12 yrs DUKE/USA

Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on Amazon Prime, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Target Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch

Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Diamond Miller will all be big threats for the Lynx.

The scoring trio could create all sorts of problems for the Sparks defense. McBride is averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, which will likely create some scoring gravity for her when looking to pressure the rim or take defenders off the dribble.

For the Sparks, Nneka Ogwumike is the biggest scoring threat, as she leads the Sparks with 19.8 points per game and ranks second in the WNBA for rebounds per game (9.6).

Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens are the other two primary threats on the Los Angeles roster but may struggle to get second-chance opportunities against a Lynx team that ranks sixth in the WNBA for rebounds per game. As such, expect the Sparks to be judicial with their shot selection.

