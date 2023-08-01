Los Angeles Sparks vs New York Liberty Prediction & Game Preview - August 1, 2023 | WNBA

The New York Liberty take on Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA on August 1. The Liberty are second in the WNBA, behind the Las Vegas Aces, and are one of the contenders this season.

The Sparks, meanwhile, have not had the season they were hoping for. The California-based team is fourth in the Western Conference, losing 16 of their 25 games.

The Sparks are in danger of missing the playoffs unless they improve their current form and start amassing wins quickly. Unfortunately, facing the Liberty might not be the way to rack up wins. The Eastern Conference leaders have won 19 of 25 games and boast an 11-3 record at home and 10-4 on the road.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Sunday, July 30, the Liberty and Sparks faced off, where the Liberty won 87-79. They will now look to repeat that performance.

Los Angeles Sparks vs New York Liberty Prediction

The Liberty are seen as potential championship favorites, while the Sparks aren't expected to make the postseason. As such, the Libery are heavy favorites.

In their last meeting, Courtney Vandersloot returned from a short absence and gave New York a significant boost with a eight points, six rebouns and nine assists. Considering the same, it's tough to envision the Liberty not leaning on their incredible strength in depth against the Sparks.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 ft 235 lbs JANUARY 8, 1992 9 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 ft 165 lbs DECEMBER 6, 1997 3 yrs OREGON/USA Marine Johannès G 5-10 ft 134 lbs JANUARY 21, 1995 2 yrs FRANCE/FRANCE Jonquel Jones F 6-6 ft 215 lbs JANUARY 5, 1994 6 yrs GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS Betnijah Laney F 6-0 ft 166 lbs OCTOBER 29, 1993 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Epiphanny Prince G 5-9 ft 179 lbs JANUARY 11, 1988 13 yrs RUTGERS/USA Nyara Sabally F 6-5 ft 204 lbs FEBRUARY 26, 2000 R OREGON/GERMANY Breanna Stewart F 6-4 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 27, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Kayla Thornton F 6-1 ft 190 lbs OCTOBER 20, 1992 7 yrs TEXAS-EL PASO/USA Courtney Vandersloot G 5-8 ft 137 lbs FEBRUARY 8, 1989 12 yrs GONZAGA/USA Jocelyn Willoughby G 6-0 ft 180 lbs MARCH 25, 1998 2 yrs VIRGINIA/USA Han Xu C 6-11 ft 203 lbs OCTOBER 31, 1999 2 yrs CHINA/CHINA

Los Angeles Sparks roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Lexie Brown G 5-9 ft 162 lbs OCTOBER 27, 1994 5 yrs DUKE/USA Rae Burrell G 6-2 ft 168 lbs JUNE 21, 2000 1 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Jordin Canada G 5-6 ft 135 lbs AUGUST 11, 1995 5 yrs UCLA/USA Layshia Clarendon G 5-9 ft 158 lbs MAY 2, 1991 9 yrs CALIFORNIA/USA Nia Clouden G 5-9 ft 139 lbs MAY 17, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN STATE/USA Zia Cooke G 5-9 ft 163 lbs JANUARY 9, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Dearica Hamby F 6-3 ft 189 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1993 8 yrs WAKE FOREST/USA Nneka Ogwumike F 6-2 ft 174 lbs JULY 2, 1990 11 yrs STANFORD/USA Chiney Ogwumike F 6-3 ft 183 lbs MARCH 21, 1992 6 yrs STANFORD/USA Karlie Samuelson G 6-0 ft 160 lbs MAY 10, 1995 4 yrs STANFORD/USA Katie Lou Samuelson F 6-3 ft 163 lbs JUNE 13, 1997 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Azurá Stevens F 6-6 ft 180 lbs FEBRUARY 1, 1996 5 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Jasmine Thomas G 5-9 ft 143 lbs SEPTEMBER 30, 1989 12 yrs DUKE/USA

New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern time.

New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch

On Sunday, the Sparks saw big nights from Azura Stevens, Jordin Canada and Dearica Hamby - who will look to replicate their performances. However, the Sparks will also hope for a better performance from Nneka Ogwumike, who struggled on Sunday.

For New York, Breanna Stewart is their biggest weapon, while Sabrina Ionescu will look to put in a better performance than she did on Sunday. Marine Johannes also had some success against Los Angeles and will look to replicate that.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)