Los Angeles Sparks vs New York Liberty Prediction & Game Preview - August 1, 2023 | WNBA

The New York Liberty take on Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA on August 1. The Liberty are second in the WNBA, behind the Las Vegas Aces, and are one of the contenders this season.
The Sparks, meanwhile, have not had the season they were hoping for. The California-based team is fourth in the Western Conference, losing 16 of their 25 games.
The Sparks are in danger of missing the playoffs unless they improve their current form and start amassing wins quickly. Unfortunately, facing the Liberty might not be the way to rack up wins. The Eastern Conference leaders have won 19 of 25 games and boast an 11-3 record at home and 10-4 on the road.
On Sunday, July 30, the Liberty and Sparks faced off, where the Liberty won 87-79. They will now look to repeat that performance.
Los Angeles Sparks vs New York Liberty Prediction
The Liberty are seen as potential championship favorites, while the Sparks aren't expected to make the postseason. As such, the Libery are heavy favorites.
In their last meeting, Courtney Vandersloot returned from a short absence and gave New York a significant boost with a eight points, six rebouns and nine assists. Considering the same, it's tough to envision the Liberty not leaning on their incredible strength in depth against the Sparks.
New York Liberty Roster
Los Angeles Sparks roster
New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern time.
New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch
On Sunday, the Sparks saw big nights from Azura Stevens, Jordin Canada and Dearica Hamby - who will look to replicate their performances. However, the Sparks will also hope for a better performance from Nneka Ogwumike, who struggled on Sunday.
For New York, Breanna Stewart is their biggest weapon, while Sabrina Ionescu will look to put in a better performance than she did on Sunday. Marine Johannes also had some success against Los Angeles and will look to replicate that.
