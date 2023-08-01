Los Angeles Sparks vs New York Liberty Prediction & Game Preview - August 1, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 01, 2023 11:15 GMT
Connecticut Sun v New York Liberty
The New York Liberty take on Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA on August 1. The Liberty are second in the WNBA, behind the Las Vegas Aces, and are one of the contenders this season.

The Sparks, meanwhile, have not had the season they were hoping for. The California-based team is fourth in the Western Conference, losing 16 of their 25 games.

The Sparks are in danger of missing the playoffs unless they improve their current form and start amassing wins quickly. Unfortunately, facing the Liberty might not be the way to rack up wins. The Eastern Conference leaders have won 19 of 25 games and boast an 11-3 record at home and 10-4 on the road.

On Sunday, July 30, the Liberty and Sparks faced off, where the Liberty won 87-79. They will now look to repeat that performance.

Los Angeles Sparks vs New York Liberty Prediction

The Liberty are seen as potential championship favorites, while the Sparks aren't expected to make the postseason. As such, the Libery are heavy favorites.

In their last meeting, Courtney Vandersloot returned from a short absence and gave New York a significant boost with a eight points, six rebouns and nine assists. Considering the same, it's tough to envision the Liberty not leaning on their incredible strength in depth against the Sparks.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

Los Angeles Sparks roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Lexie Brown
G5-9 ft162 lbsOCTOBER 27, 19945 yrsDUKE/USA
Rae Burrell
G6-2 ft168 lbsJUNE 21, 20001 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Jordin Canada
G5-6 ft135 lbsAUGUST 11, 19955 yrsUCLA/USA
Layshia Clarendon
G5-9 ft158 lbsMAY 2, 19919 yrsCALIFORNIA/USA
Nia Clouden
G5-9 ft139 lbsMAY 17, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN STATE/USA
Zia Cooke
G5-9 ft163 lbsJANUARY 9, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Dearica Hamby
F6-3 ft189 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19938 yrsWAKE FOREST/USA
Nneka Ogwumike
F6-2 ft174 lbsJULY 2, 199011 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Chiney Ogwumike
F6-3 ft183 lbsMARCH 21, 19926 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Karlie Samuelson
G6-0 ft160 lbsMAY 10, 19954 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Katie Lou Samuelson
F6-3 ft163 lbsJUNE 13, 19974 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Azurá Stevens
F6-6 ft180 lbsFEBRUARY 1, 19965 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Jasmine Thomas
G5-9 ft143 lbsSEPTEMBER 30, 198912 yrsDUKE/USA

New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern time.

New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch

On Sunday, the Sparks saw big nights from Azura Stevens, Jordin Canada and Dearica Hamby - who will look to replicate their performances. However, the Sparks will also hope for a better performance from Nneka Ogwumike, who struggled on Sunday.

For New York, Breanna Stewart is their biggest weapon, while Sabrina Ionescu will look to put in a better performance than she did on Sunday. Marine Johannes also had some success against Los Angeles and will look to replicate that.

