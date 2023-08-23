Los Angeles Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - August 23, 2023 | WNBA

Coming off a shock loss to the Indiana Fever, the Phoenix Mercury face the tough challenge of playing the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday, August 23 in the WNBA.
The Sparks are on a four-game win streak and have been surging up the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Phoenix has lost three straight games and finds itself sitting deal last in the West. In the last meeting between the two teams, the Mercury secured a 78-72 win over Los Angeles and will hope to repeat the performance.
Los Angeles, meanwhile, will see that loss as fuel to motivate them heading into the contest against their conference rivals. Unlike Los Angeles, Phoenix has no chance of making the playoffs, so they will play for pride as the regular season winds to a close.
Los Angeles Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction
The Mercury may have won their last game against Los Angeles, but the franchise has been on a downward spiral in recent weeks and looks shorn of confidence and ideas. As such, the Sparks enter the contest as the favorites to add another win to their tally.
With Brittney Griner in their rotation, the Mercury can never be counted out. However, losing three straight games and slipping to the bottom of their conference will have done nothing for their confidence or momentum heading into Wednesday's game.
Los Angeles Sparks Roster
Phoenix Mercury Roster
Los Angeles Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on CBS Sports, AZFamily, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at Galen Center and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern time.
Los Angeles Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch
Jordin Canada, Nneka Ogwumike and Azura Stevens will likely be the primary three offensive weapons for Los Angeles as they look to take the game to Phoenix from the opening tip. Dearica Hmaby could also be a swing factor, as her 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game provides the Sparks with balance off the bench.
For Phoenix, Griner will once again be tasked with leading the line on offense, as the team's top scorer continues to carry a heavy workload. Moriah Jefferson and Brianna Turner could also be tasked with increased duties, while Megan Gustafson will want to repeat her 15-point, 8-rebound performance she had in her last outing.
USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)