Los Angeles Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - August 23, 2023 | WNBA

Coming off a shock loss to the Indiana Fever, the Phoenix Mercury face the tough challenge of playing the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday, August 23 in the WNBA.

The Sparks are on a four-game win streak and have been surging up the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Phoenix has lost three straight games and finds itself sitting deal last in the West. In the last meeting between the two teams, the Mercury secured a 78-72 win over Los Angeles and will hope to repeat the performance.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, will see that loss as fuel to motivate them heading into the contest against their conference rivals. Unlike Los Angeles, Phoenix has no chance of making the playoffs, so they will play for pride as the regular season winds to a close.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction

The Mercury may have won their last game against Los Angeles, but the franchise has been on a downward spiral in recent weeks and looks shorn of confidence and ideas. As such, the Sparks enter the contest as the favorites to add another win to their tally.

With Brittney Griner in their rotation, the Mercury can never be counted out. However, losing three straight games and slipping to the bottom of their conference will have done nothing for their confidence or momentum heading into Wednesday's game.

Los Angeles Sparks Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Lexie Brown G 5-9 ft 162 lbs OCTOBER 27, 1994 5 yrs DUKE/USA Rae Burrell G-F 6-2 ft 168 lbs JUNE 21, 2000 1 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Jordin Canada G 5-6 ft 135 lbs AUGUST 11, 1995 5 yrs UCLA/USA Layshia Clarendon G 5-9 ft 158 lbs MAY 2, 1991 9 yrs CALIFORNIA/USA Nia Clouden G 5-9 ft 139 lbs MAY 17, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN STATE/USA Zia Cooke G 5-9 ft 163 lbs JANUARY 9, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Dearica Hamby F 6-3 ft 189 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1993 8 yrs WAKE FOREST/USA Nneka Ogwumike F 6-2 ft 174 lbs JULY 2, 1990 11 yrs STANFORD/USA Chiney Ogwumike F-C 6-3 ft 183 lbs MARCH 21, 1992 6 yrs STANFORD/USA Karlie Samuelson G 6-0 ft 160 lbs MAY 10, 1995 4 yrs STANFORD/USA Katie Lou Samuelson F 6-3 ft 163 lbs JUNE 13, 1997 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Azurá Stevens C 6-6 ft 180 lbs FEBRUARY 1, 1996 5 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Jasmine Thomas G 5-9 ft 143 lbs SEPTEMBER 30, 1989 12 yrs DUKE/USA

Phoenix Mercury Roster

Los Angeles Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on CBS Sports, AZFamily, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at Galen Center and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern time.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

Jordin Canada, Nneka Ogwumike and Azura Stevens will likely be the primary three offensive weapons for Los Angeles as they look to take the game to Phoenix from the opening tip. Dearica Hmaby could also be a swing factor, as her 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game provides the Sparks with balance off the bench.

For Phoenix, Griner will once again be tasked with leading the line on offense, as the team's top scorer continues to carry a heavy workload. Moriah Jefferson and Brianna Turner could also be tasked with increased duties, while Megan Gustafson will want to repeat her 15-point, 8-rebound performance she had in her last outing.

