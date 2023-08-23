Los Angeles Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - August 23, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 23, 2023 10:52 GMT
Coming off a shock loss to the Indiana Fever, the Phoenix Mercury face the tough challenge of playing the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday, August 23 in the WNBA.

The Sparks are on a four-game win streak and have been surging up the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Phoenix has lost three straight games and finds itself sitting deal last in the West. In the last meeting between the two teams, the Mercury secured a 78-72 win over Los Angeles and will hope to repeat the performance.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, will see that loss as fuel to motivate them heading into the contest against their conference rivals. Unlike Los Angeles, Phoenix has no chance of making the playoffs, so they will play for pride as the regular season winds to a close.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction

The Mercury may have won their last game against Los Angeles, but the franchise has been on a downward spiral in recent weeks and looks shorn of confidence and ideas. As such, the Sparks enter the contest as the favorites to add another win to their tally.

With Brittney Griner in their rotation, the Mercury can never be counted out. However, losing three straight games and slipping to the bottom of their conference will have done nothing for their confidence or momentum heading into Wednesday's game.

Los Angeles Sparks Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Lexie Brown
G5-9 ft162 lbsOCTOBER 27, 19945 yrsDUKE/USA
Rae Burrell
G-F6-2 ft168 lbsJUNE 21, 20001 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Jordin Canada
G5-6 ft135 lbsAUGUST 11, 19955 yrsUCLA/USA
Layshia Clarendon
G5-9 ft158 lbsMAY 2, 19919 yrsCALIFORNIA/USA
Nia Clouden
G5-9 ft139 lbsMAY 17, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN STATE/USA
Zia Cooke
G5-9 ft163 lbsJANUARY 9, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Dearica Hamby
F6-3 ft189 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19938 yrsWAKE FOREST/USA
Nneka Ogwumike
F6-2 ft174 lbsJULY 2, 199011 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Chiney Ogwumike
F-C6-3 ft183 lbsMARCH 21, 19926 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Karlie Samuelson
G6-0 ft160 lbsMAY 10, 19954 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Katie Lou Samuelson
F6-3 ft163 lbsJUNE 13, 19974 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Azurá Stevens
C6-6 ft180 lbsFEBRUARY 1, 19965 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Jasmine Thomas
G5-9 ft143 lbsSEPTEMBER 30, 198912 yrsDUKE/USA

Phoenix Mercury Roster

Los Angeles Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on CBS Sports, AZFamily, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at Galen Center and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern time.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

Jordin Canada, Nneka Ogwumike and Azura Stevens will likely be the primary three offensive weapons for Los Angeles as they look to take the game to Phoenix from the opening tip. Dearica Hmaby could also be a swing factor, as her 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game provides the Sparks with balance off the bench.

For Phoenix, Griner will once again be tasked with leading the line on offense, as the team's top scorer continues to carry a heavy workload. Moriah Jefferson and Brianna Turner could also be tasked with increased duties, while Megan Gustafson will want to repeat her 15-point, 8-rebound performance she had in her last outing.

