Los Angeles Sparks vs Seattle Storm prediction & game preview - August 31, 2023 | WNBA

After a slight resurgence that saw them embark on a six-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Sparks have lost two games straight. On August 31, the Sparks will go head-to-head with the Seattle Storm.

Both teams have struggled this season and are at serious risk of missing out on the playoffs. However, a win for Los Angeles could put them one step closer to postseason contention.

In their last meeting, the Storm secured a 66-63 victory over their conference rivals, with the game coming early in the season on June 7. Still, the Sparks have a slightly better record than the Storm and should be confident in bouncing back from their last loss against Seattle to secure a victory.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Seattle Storm prediction

The Los Angeles Sparks should be seen as marginal favorites heading into their August 31 contest against the Seattle Storm.

While both teams have struggled throughout the season, the Sparks have won five games more than their Western Conference counterparts. LA will likely feel confident about making it six when the two teams face off.

Nevertheless, Seattle is capable of securing a win over Los Angeles. However, given the Storm's struggles and patch production throughout the season, they're unlikely to be favored for the upcoming game.

Los Angeles Sparks roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Lexie Brown G 5-9 ft 162 lbs OCTOBER 27, 1994 5 yrs DUKE/USA Rae Burrell G-F 6-2 ft 168 lbs JUNE 21, 2000 1 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Jordin Canada G 5-6 ft 135 lbs AUGUST 11, 1995 5 yrs UCLA/USA Layshia Clarendon G 5-9 ft 158 lbs MAY 2, 1991 9 yrs CALIFORNIA/USA Nia Clouden G 5-9 ft 139 lbs MAY 17, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN STATE/USA Zia Cooke G 5-9 ft 163 lbs JANUARY 9, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Dearica Hamby F 6-3 ft 189 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1993 8 yrs WAKE FOREST/USA Nneka Ogwumike F 6-2 ft 174 lbs JULY 2, 1990 11 yrs STANFORD/USA Chiney Ogwumike F-C 6-3 ft 183 lbs MARCH 21, 1992 6 yrs STANFORD/USA Karlie Samuelson G 6-0 ft 160 lbs MAY 10, 1995 4 yrs STANFORD/USA Katie Lou Samuelson F 6-3 ft 163 lbs JUNE 13, 1997 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Azurá Stevens C 6-6 ft 180 lbs FEBRUARY 1, 1996 5 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Jasmine Thomas G 5-9 ft 143 lbs SEPTEMBER 30, 1989 12 yrs DUKE/USA

Seattle Storm roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Morgan Bertsch F 6-4 ft 173 lbs APRIL 20, 1997 R CALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA Kahleah Copper G-F 6-1 ft 165 lbs AUGUST 28, 1994 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Dana Evans G 5-6 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 1, 1998 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Rebekah Gardner G 6-1 ft 130 lbs JULY 9, 1990 1 yrs UCLA/USA Isabelle Harrison F 6-3 ft 183 lbs SEPTEMBER 27, 1993 6 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Ruthy Hebard F 6-4 ft 190 lbs APRIL 28, 1998 3 yrs OREGON/USA Sika Koné F 6-3 ft 180 lbs JULY 13, 2002 R SPAIN/MALI Marina Mabrey G 5-11 ft 170 lbs SEPTEMBER 14, 1996 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Robyn Parks F 6-1 ft 170 lbs JULY 19, 1992 R VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA Alanna Smith F 6-4 ft 180 lbs SEPTEMBER 10, 1996 4 yrs STANFORD/AUSTRALIA Taylor Soule F 5-11 ft 186 lbs JANUARY 5, 2000 R VIRGINIA TECH/USA Elizabeth Williams C-F 6-3 ft 200 lbs JUNE 23, 1993 8 yrs DUKE/UNITED KINGDOM Courtney Williams G 5-8 ft 139 lbs MAY 11, 1994 7 yrs SOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on FOX13+, Amazon Prime, Spectrum Sports, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm: Players to watch

The Los Angeles Sparks have Nneka Ogwumike, Jordin Canada, and Azura Stevens to rely on, while Dearica Hambry and Karlie Samuelson can also play significant roles.

Ogwumike will be the spearhead to the Sparks offense, as her 19.3 points per game leads the team and sees her sitting sixth in the WNBA.

For the Seattle Storm, Jewell Lloyd, Sami Whitcomb, and Azi Magbegor are the trio tasked with turning their team's fortunes around. Lloyd is Seattle's best player who can control a game with her scoring, rebounding, or playmaking, depending on what is needed from her.

Azura Stevens and Hambry are both versatile players who will also give the Storm options and counters depending on how the Sparks look to approach the game.

