Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • WNBA
  • Los Angeles Sparks vs Seattle Storm prediction & game preview - August 31, 2023 | WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks vs Seattle Storm prediction & game preview - August 31, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 31, 2023 11:12 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Las Vegas Aces
The Los Angeles Sparks will play the Seattle Storm in their latest WNBA game

After a slight resurgence that saw them embark on a six-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Sparks have lost two games straight. On August 31, the Sparks will go head-to-head with the Seattle Storm.

Both teams have struggled this season and are at serious risk of missing out on the playoffs. However, a win for Los Angeles could put them one step closer to postseason contention.

In their last meeting, the Storm secured a 66-63 victory over their conference rivals, with the game coming early in the season on June 7. Still, the Sparks have a slightly better record than the Storm and should be confident in bouncing back from their last loss against Seattle to secure a victory.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Seattle Storm prediction

The Los Angeles Sparks should be seen as marginal favorites heading into their August 31 contest against the Seattle Storm.

While both teams have struggled throughout the season, the Sparks have won five games more than their Western Conference counterparts. LA will likely feel confident about making it six when the two teams face off.

Nevertheless, Seattle is capable of securing a win over Los Angeles. However, given the Storm's struggles and patch production throughout the season, they're unlikely to be favored for the upcoming game.

Los Angeles Sparks roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Lexie Brown
G5-9 ft162 lbsOCTOBER 27, 19945 yrsDUKE/USA
Rae Burrell
G-F6-2 ft168 lbsJUNE 21, 20001 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Jordin Canada
G5-6 ft135 lbsAUGUST 11, 19955 yrsUCLA/USA
Layshia Clarendon
G5-9 ft158 lbsMAY 2, 19919 yrsCALIFORNIA/USA
Nia Clouden
G5-9 ft139 lbsMAY 17, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN STATE/USA
Zia Cooke
G5-9 ft163 lbsJANUARY 9, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Dearica Hamby
F6-3 ft189 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19938 yrsWAKE FOREST/USA
Nneka Ogwumike
F6-2 ft174 lbsJULY 2, 199011 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Chiney Ogwumike
F-C6-3 ft183 lbsMARCH 21, 19926 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Karlie Samuelson
G6-0 ft160 lbsMAY 10, 19954 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Katie Lou Samuelson
F6-3 ft163 lbsJUNE 13, 19974 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Azurá Stevens
C6-6 ft180 lbsFEBRUARY 1, 19965 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Jasmine Thomas
G5-9 ft143 lbsSEPTEMBER 30, 198912 yrsDUKE/USA

Seattle Storm roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Morgan Bertsch
F6-4 ft173 lbsAPRIL 20, 1997RCALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA
Kahleah Copper
G-F6-1 ft165 lbsAUGUST 28, 19947 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Dana Evans
G5-6 ft145 lbsAUGUST 1, 19982 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Rebekah Gardner
G6-1 ft130 lbsJULY 9, 19901 yrsUCLA/USA
Isabelle Harrison
F6-3 ft183 lbsSEPTEMBER 27, 19936 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Ruthy Hebard
F6-4 ft190 lbsAPRIL 28, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Sika Koné
F6-3 ft180 lbsJULY 13, 2002RSPAIN/MALI
Marina Mabrey
G5-11 ft170 lbsSEPTEMBER 14, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Robyn Parks
F6-1 ft170 lbsJULY 19, 1992RVIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA
Alanna Smith
F6-4 ft180 lbsSEPTEMBER 10, 19964 yrsSTANFORD/AUSTRALIA
Taylor Soule
F5-11 ft186 lbsJANUARY 5, 2000RVIRGINIA TECH/USA
Elizabeth Williams
C-F6-3 ft200 lbsJUNE 23, 19938 yrsDUKE/UNITED KINGDOM
Courtney Williams
G5-8 ft139 lbsMAY 11, 19947 yrsSOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on FOX13+, Amazon Prime, Spectrum Sports, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm: Players to watch

The Los Angeles Sparks have Nneka Ogwumike, Jordin Canada, and Azura Stevens to rely on, while Dearica Hambry and Karlie Samuelson can also play significant roles.

Ogwumike will be the spearhead to the Sparks offense, as her 19.3 points per game leads the team and sees her sitting sixth in the WNBA.

For the Seattle Storm, Jewell Lloyd, Sami Whitcomb, and Azi Magbegor are the trio tasked with turning their team's fortunes around. Lloyd is Seattle's best player who can control a game with her scoring, rebounding, or playmaking, depending on what is needed from her.

Azura Stevens and Hambry are both versatile players who will also give the Storm options and counters depending on how the Sparks look to approach the game.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)

Quick Links

Edited by Kanav Seth
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...