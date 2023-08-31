Los Angeles Sparks vs Seattle Storm prediction & game preview - August 31, 2023 | WNBA

After a slight resurgence that saw them embark on a six-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Sparks have lost two games straight. On August 31, the Sparks will go head-to-head with the Seattle Storm.
Both teams have struggled this season and are at serious risk of missing out on the playoffs. However, a win for Los Angeles could put them one step closer to postseason contention.
In their last meeting, the Storm secured a 66-63 victory over their conference rivals, with the game coming early in the season on June 7. Still, the Sparks have a slightly better record than the Storm and should be confident in bouncing back from their last loss against Seattle to secure a victory.
Los Angeles Sparks vs Seattle Storm prediction
The Los Angeles Sparks should be seen as marginal favorites heading into their August 31 contest against the Seattle Storm.
While both teams have struggled throughout the season, the Sparks have won five games more than their Western Conference counterparts. LA will likely feel confident about making it six when the two teams face off.
Nevertheless, Seattle is capable of securing a win over Los Angeles. However, given the Storm's struggles and patch production throughout the season, they're unlikely to be favored for the upcoming game.
Los Angeles Sparks roster
Seattle Storm roster
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on FOX13+, Amazon Prime, Spectrum Sports, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.
The game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.
Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm: Players to watch
The Los Angeles Sparks have Nneka Ogwumike, Jordin Canada, and Azura Stevens to rely on, while Dearica Hambry and Karlie Samuelson can also play significant roles.
Ogwumike will be the spearhead to the Sparks offense, as her 19.3 points per game leads the team and sees her sitting sixth in the WNBA.
For the Seattle Storm, Jewell Lloyd, Sami Whitcomb, and Azi Magbegor are the trio tasked with turning their team's fortunes around. Lloyd is Seattle's best player who can control a game with her scoring, rebounding, or playmaking, depending on what is needed from her.
Azura Stevens and Hambry are both versatile players who will also give the Storm options and counters depending on how the Sparks look to approach the game.
