Los Angeles Sparks vs Washington Mystics Prediction & Game Preview - August 6, 2023 | WNBA

The Los Angeles Sparks will travel across the country to take on the Washington Mystics in a game that tips off at 3 p.m. ET. The WNBA season is getting to crunch time as teams are fighting for playoff seeding as the regular season hits its final stretch.

The Mystics are in the thick of the playoff race at 13-13. The Sparks are currently 2.5 games back of the final playoff position. It will be a tough battle as the Mystics will try to defend their home court.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Washington Mystics: Game Preview

The Mystics won the first matchup between these two teams 79-77 in Washington on Friday.

LA will try to get revenge and snap a three-game losing streak, but they have lost their last seven road games.

The injury report is lengthy, especially for Washington. The Mystics will be without their best player and leading scorer Elena Delle Donne, as she is out with an ankle injury. Delle Donne is the heartbeat of this team and is averaging a team-high 18.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Mystics will also be without Shakira Austin, Kristi Tolliver and Ariel Atkins, a big blow to their depth.

LA has struggled with injuries all season and Guard Lexie Brown is out for this one. The Sparks will continue to be without their star Chiney Ogwumike who is out 4-6 weeks with a foot injury and will also miss Katie Lou Samuelson and Nia Clouden.

LA’s injuries are tough considering the opportunity they have to pick up a win against Washington without Delle Donne. They will need a lot of offense from Nneka Ogwumike to pull off the upset, who leads the team with 19.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Washington Mystics: Game Odds

Spread: Washington Mystics (-3.5)

Total (O/U): 156.5

Moneyline: Washington Mystics (-166) vs LA Sparks (+140)

Los Angeles Sparks vs Washington Mystics: Game Prediction

It should be a low-scoring affair as both teams are missing key offensive players. The two teams played an ugly, gritty game on Friday and expect more of the same. Delle Donne will be greatly missed. However, LA is too decimated by its own injuries. The Mystics should have enough to get by with another close win to get over .500.

Washington Mystics 76 - LA Sparks 70

