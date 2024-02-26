"Love you, my niece": Jordyn Woods attends Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel's adorable baby shower

Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods attended the Minnesota Timberwolves star's teammate Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Jeanine Robel's baby shower on Sunday.

Robel took to Instagram to share many photos and videos of the day, one of which featured Jordyn Woods and Robel's mother. Woods reposted the story on her Instagram showering love on the expecting mother.

"Love you, my niece and mom!!!!! 💗" Woods captioned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordyn Woods' reshare of Jeanine Robel's Instagram story

Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel are getting ready to welcome their first child together. The couple have been dating for at least 13 months, as per reports. The NBA All-Star first confirmed the relationship after a game against the Houston Rockets in January of last year.

Inside Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel's baby shower: T'Wolves star enjoys classic games, lavish dinner and flowers aplenty

The baby shower featured a fun and exciting event among friends and family as Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Jeanine Robel get ready to welcome their first child together.

In the many stories uploaded by Robel on her Instagram, the guests are enjoying a lavish dinner in a banquet that was decorated tastefully with flowers. Here are some of the snaps:

Jeanine Robel's Instagram Story

Snaps from the baby shower

Snaps from the baby shower

Snaps from the baby shower

Edwards and Baby Mama's pose for a photo at the baby shower

The Timberwolves star was also seen being tested on his baby-handling skills with a baby diaper-changing competition for the men attending the event.

Robel's Instagram story featuring Anthony Edwards participating in a diaper-changing competition

Anthony Edwards is having a phenomenal season this year. In fact, it has been the best season of his career, averaging 26.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 54 games played. Edwards is shooting 46.8% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc.

His efforts have helped the Minnesota Timberwolves to the number one spot in the Western Conference with a 40-17 record.

In their previous match against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 57 points to lead the Timberwolves to victory. The match concluded 101-86 in favor of Minnesota as the Ant registered 29 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block.