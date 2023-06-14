“Love the young man you are” - LeBron James wishes his son Bryce a happy birthday

LeBron James took to Instagram to send a special message. He wished his son Bryce Maximus a happy birthday. Bryce turned 16 years old.

The pictures showed Bryce showing off his fashion sense. James also included pictures of his young son dunking and hooping. Bryce is a rising prospect in youth basketball.

“Keep going up and up. Love the young man you are and becoming every single day,” James wrote on the post.

Reports say Bryce may be a better prospect than his older brother Bronny. Bronny is a five-star recruit and just committed to play basketball at USC (University of Southern California).

Where will Bryce James play basketball?

Bryce is taller than his brother. He is listed currently at 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds. He plays at Campbell Hall High School in Valley Village, California. He plays the two-guard position and has some of the athleticism and skills his father did in his high school years.

Bryce left Sierra Canyon this season. He played at Sierra Canyon with his brother, who graduated this year.

Bryce’s new school is a private institution. It reportedly costs $50,000 per year.

Bryce will be playing basketball with Richard ‘Rip’ Hamiltion’s son next season. Hamilton was a star member of the Detroit Pistons team in the early 2000s. The Holiday brothers (Jrue, Justin and Aaron) who play in the NBA also attended the school.

James has posted multiple videos during Bryce’s youth. He has been a standout player on the Nike EYBL amateur basketball circuit.

He is in the class of 2025. He does not have a recruiting ranking yet and has not started his recruiting process. Some sites list him as a potential four-star with plenty of room to ascend. His brother Bronny was a lower prospect before ascending to five-star status late in his high school career.

Bryce has gone viral already despite his age for some vigorous putback slam dunks. He has the ability to already play above the rim.

The comparisons to his legendary father will only keep coming as he continues to grow. It will be hard to ignore if Bryce plays with the same physicality his father did at an early age.

