"Lu Dort is in KD's face like acne”: Mark Jones quips on Thunder's defensive ace shadowing Kevin Durant in high-stakes Thunder vs Suns clash

During the high-stakes game between the OKC Thunder and the Phoenix Suns, NBA sportscaster Mark Jones highlighted the defensive prowess displayed by the Thunder's Lu Dort in limiting Kevin Durant's offense.

"Lu Dort is in KD's face like acne right now, I mean he is really up into him," Jones said.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

OKC limited Durant to 20 points in the game by double-teaming the two-time Finals MVP from half-court on some occasions. The Phoenix Suns also turned over the ball 21 times which led to 31 points for the Thunder. KD committed five of the 21 turnovers by Phoenix.

"Trying to make the risky play sometimes, cross-court passes," Durant said. "Still they the number one team in creating turnovers so, we've got to be better."

Expand Tweet

The game concluded with OKC clinching the win 118-110 as they climbed to the number one spot in the Western Conference. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge with 35 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists, increasing his league-leading 30+ points games to 45.

The game also featured Jusuf Nurkic breaking the Suns' franchise record with 31 rebounds, the most in an NBA game in 14 years. He also added 14 points and four assists for the Suns' losing effort.

Lu Dort's performance in OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns

Lu Dort's defensive presence played an impactful role in OKC securing the win on Sunday. He was assigned to lock Kevin Durant's scoring output on a night when the Suns lacked Devin Booker.

Dort was able to contribute more on the offensive side too as the Suns had organized a double-team on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the start of the second half, opening Dort's opportunities to score.

Dort registered 13 points, five rebounds, three steals, and one block to conclude the game. He shot 38.5% from the field and sunk three 3-pointers at 42.9% along with his primary focus on defense.

In the spectacular run that the OKC Thunder are having this season, Lu Dort is averaging 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He has been a constant defensive pressure for the OKC, contributing to them being the number one team in forcing turnovers in the season, averaging 15.7 turnovers per game.

Previously second, the Thunder are now first in the Western Conference with a 42-18 record after their win against the Suns. They won seven of their past 10 games as they gear up to face the LA Lakers on the road on Monday.