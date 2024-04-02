Luka Doncic 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting Dallas Mavericks guard's role, impact and minutes

Playing in his sixth NBA season with the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic continues to be one of the most electric players in the league with his shotmaking ability and superb decision-making. Known to relish the spotlight and the pressure of playoff atmosphere, Doncic looks poised for another postseason run after being out of contention last season.

With only eight games remaining in the Mavericks' regular season, the team has managed to play well as of late, winning seven straight ball games. As of now, the Mavericks are fifth (45-29 record) in the Western Conference.

In a stacked and highly competitive conference, the Mavericks will need consistent production from Doncic if they want any chance at going on a deep playoff run. Luckily for Dallas, this won't be Doncic's first rodeo in postseason competition.

Luka Doncic's Regular Season Stats

In the 65 games he's played this season, the Dallas Mavericks superstar is averaging incredible individual production, which has been a common thing for Doncic throughout his career.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% MPG Luka Doncic 34.0 9.1 9.8 1.5 0.5 48.9 38.0 78.2 37.4

Looking at how Luka Doncic has performed in the NBA Playoffs throughout his career, his regular season performance translates well to the postseason. However, his last playoff appearance was in 2021-22.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% MPG Luka Doncic 31.7 9.8 6.4 1.8 0.6 45.5 34.5 77.0 36.8

During that run, Doncic led his Mavericks to a Western Conference Finals matchup with the Golden State Warriors. In a seven-game series against Stephen Curry and the Warriors, Luka Doncic had an incredible outing despite only winning one game.

Looking at how the five-time NBA All-Star has fared in the NBA Playoffs, his postseason numbers are almost identical to how he performs in the regular season.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% MPG Luka Doncic 32.5 9.3 7.9 1.5 0.5 47.3 36.6 69.2 37.4

Strengths and Weaknesses

When it comes to strengths for Luka Doncic, his offensive capabilities take center stage. From his ability to hit shots consistently from anywhere on the court to converting on his attempts while being heavily guarded, Doncic is a tough cover for any defender.

Another one of Doncic's strengths is his excellent decision-making skills. With the NBA Playoffs leading to slower-paced possessions, Doncic will likely see numerous double teams, forcing him to make quick decisions on the fly.

For all of his strengths, his defensive ability is still a question for some, especially when placed in the context of hunting mismatches in the postseason.

This isn't to say that Doncic has not made any strides at improving this, however, opposing teams will still include it in their scouting report as a point of attack during an offensive possession.

Impact, role and playoff minutes

Playing alongside a reliable shotmaker in Kyrie Irving, along with an improved supporting cast from P.J. Washington to Dereck Lively II, Luka Doncic's leadership will yet again be put to the test.

Being the primary option on a team certainly brings with it numerous challenges, which Doncic overcame whenever his teammates needed him. He will be called upon to do even more than what he has shown in the regular season considering the Dallas Mavericks' high playoff expectations.

Doncic averaged 36.8 minutes in his last playoff run, compared to his 37.4 postseason minutes across his career.